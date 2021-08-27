Volunteers offer community Bible study

A Morganton church is opening its doors to a new chapter of a global Bible study ministry.
Community Bible Study, an international ministry based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will launch a new chapter at First Baptist Church in Morganton on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Billing itself as a “local and global movement of God’s word,” CBS facilitates small group Bible study programs in more than 100 countries worldwide. The studies are designed to appeal to every community member, regardless of their experience in church. CBS’s goal is to develop deep personal connections among its members and help them grow in their understanding of the Bible and their relationship with God.
The Morganton chapter of Community Bible Study will be led by a small team of volunteers passionate about engaging their community with Scripture. The Rev. Greg Poe is the group’s teaching director, with Karen Breedlove serving as the assistant teaching director. Sally Dixon is the groups coordinator, and Karen Long-Moore serves as the children and youth director. Poe said they expect approximately 60-75 people to join the group when it launches in two weeks.
Poe said that the most critical aspect of Community Bible Study is its appeal to all different kinds of people from various backgrounds and education levels.
“The studies are designed and written to be inclusive,” Poe said. “Which means that someone who has never opened a Bible before can sit next to someone who has a doctorate in Biblical studies, and they’ll both be on the same level.”
Poe said they accomplish this goal through daily assigned readings that keep everyone on the same page.
“The studies are broken down into daily sections,” he said. “Usually, every day, five days a week, there is a passage and then five or six questions. The questions are written so that anyone can pull the answers directly from the verses themselves.”
In addition to creating a program that engages people at every level of education and experience, Poe also said Bible study classes are available for all age groups, from infants to senior adults.
“It’s designed so that all ages are studying the same thing,” he said. “This way, as families are having dinner together or at the house, they can all share in the discussion about what they’ve been studying that week, because everybody has been studying the same thing.”
The Morganton chapter of Community Bible Study will include a new program for the deaf community. Poe said the leaders and translators are already in place for the deaf ministry, and they have developed a new curriculum specifically for the deaf community.
“We’re piloting this for the nation and hopefully the world,” Poe said. “This has never happened before. There has never been a deaf core group that we know of.”
Globally, CBS’s approach to Bible study is built on five essential pillars, Individual Study, Encouraging Discussion, Effective Teaching, Insightful Commentary and Caring Community. According to their website, CBS has found that participants thrive and learn best in a caring community in which open discussion is encouraged. Additionally, a critical part of their ministry is training teachers to provide historical and cultural context to help participants better understand Biblical passages and apply Biblical principles to their lives.
Poe emphasized that, while First Baptist Church has opened its doors to host Community Bible Study, it is not a ministry of First Baptist or any other church. He said this is an intentional move to help the program appeal to different kinds of people.
“This isn’t designed to be a church,” Poe said. “We want to help people in the church and out of the church, and people who have never been to church. Anybody can come in and just study the Bible with us.”
While CBS has opted not to affiliate with any particular church or denomination, Poe said they recognize the valuable role churches play and want to assist churches by helping Christians study the Scriptures more deeply.
“We don’t want to take anybody away from their church,” he said. “This is supposed to equip them to serve their churches better.”
The Rev. Dr. Tom Bland, senior minister of First Baptist Church, said that they are excited to partner with CBS to reach the community.
“The CBS vision fits hand-in-glove with our focus at FBC Morganton, on the saving power of Jesus Christ and the word of God,” Bland said. “Our community continues to evolve, and we felt that hosting a Tuesday evening Bible study and fellowship had the potential to reach many people whose schedules do not readily allow for strictly the traditional Sunday and Wednesday gatherings.”
The Morganton chapter of Community Bible Study will begin with a six-week study on the book of James, which Poe said is one of the most practical books in the Bible.
“This course’s lessons encourage each class member to lead a more consistent, caring Christian life and to explore the practical application of faith in family and society,” he said.
Community Bible Study begins Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church at 502 W. Union St. in Morganton. The program is open to everyone and features classes for all ages and stages of life. For more information or to pre-register, visit morgantoneve.cbsclass.org or email Sally Dixon at morgantoncbs@gmail.com. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required.