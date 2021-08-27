Volunteers offer community Bible study

Poe said they accomplish this goal through daily assigned readings that keep everyone on the same page.

“The studies are broken down into daily sections,” he said. “Usually, every day, five days a week, there is a passage and then five or six questions. The questions are written so that anyone can pull the answers directly from the verses themselves.”

In addition to creating a program that engages people at every level of education and experience, Poe also said Bible study classes are available for all age groups, from infants to senior adults.

“It’s designed so that all ages are studying the same thing,” he said. “This way, as families are having dinner together or at the house, they can all share in the discussion about what they’ve been studying that week, because everybody has been studying the same thing.”

The Morganton chapter of Community Bible Study will include a new program for the deaf community. Poe said the leaders and translators are already in place for the deaf ministry, and they have developed a new curriculum specifically for the deaf community.

“We’re piloting this for the nation and hopefully the world,” Poe said. “This has never happened before. There has never been a deaf core group that we know of.”