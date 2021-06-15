Vote on YMCA school day care upcoming

YMCA-provided day care for Burke County Public Schools is now just a vote away.
The Burke County Board of Education decided at Monday evening’s work session to add a memorandum of understanding with YMCA of Catawba Valley to provide day care for Burke County Public Schools as an action item at its next regular meeting.
That meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, June 24, at Morganton’s Olive Hill Resource Center and is the final regular board meeting of the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“We have finalized our MOU with the YMCA of Catawba Valley,” BCPS Superintendent Mike Swan told the board. “They are set up to begin, with your approval, in August to serve our students in Burke County Public Schools on the campuses of our schools. That’s a really solid MOU. We’ve turned it over to our attorneys at Campbell Shatley, and they’ll review it.
“This will be a three-year MOU with that organization. ... It’s exciting to see some of the things they’re going to be able to offer our students.”
Swan also told the board that YMCA day care will mirror how BCPS day care has operated. For instance, the contract would allow storage, snack and cleaning supplies spaces for YMCA at schools to be locked when not in use and most classrooms will be closed in the summer.
YMCA is only licensed to be in certain areas of the school.
“The majority are going on field trips or going to a park throughout the day,” Swan said. “They’re going to be in the gym area or designated classrooms on the campus.”
Swan said the BCPS central office is working to figure out which current day care employees will stick with the school system and which ones will choose employment with YMCA.
The MOU also has a 90-day termination clause for BCPS if it is dissatisfied for any reason.
Properties update
The board received updates on its properties that are for sale, specifically the former Morganton Junior High School and Rutherford College Elementary School sites.
After previously making an offer of $750,000 for the junior high building, Courthouse Properties rescinded that offer and made a new offer of $615,000 after it became apparent no upset bids would be made. The sale will close by Dec. 30 if everything is in order for the examination period through Nov. 19. Courthouse plans to convert the existing building into apartment space.
The Rutherford College site, however, did receive an upset bid. Burke Development’s initial offer of $300,000 has been upset by Christ Classical Academy with an offer of $315,500. A new upset bid period currently is underway.
The former Chesterfield Elementary School site has not had any showings or offers, but the broker has been receiving inquiries. The tax value is $4.28 million and the current list price is $1.9 million.
The school system also has received unsolicited offers on vacant land off Kirksey Drive in Morganton with a 1.01-acre tract with a tax value of $12,625 receiving an offer of $3,000 and a 1.47-acre tract with a tax value of $18,375 receiving an offer of $4,000, both from a local developer. The properties lie below the BCPS bus garage and are split by a city of Morganton right-of-way. To sell the properties, the school board would have to declare them as surplus and offer them first to the Burke County Board of Commissioners.
The school system also has been contacted by the Mitchell, Blackwell and Mitchell law firm in Valdese offering a 2.99-acre parcel for sale as part of an estate settlement. It lies southwest of the school system’s Forest Hill Elementary School property, below the football field.
A resolution to declare the Kirksey Drive land as surplus property will appear as an action item on next Thursday’s agenda while further discussions on the Forest Hill property likely will take place in closed session.
Potential 2021-22 meeting dates
The board also discussed its potential 2021-22 meeting dates and decided by consensus to add that to next week’s consent agenda.
The proposed dates are work sessions on Mondays, Aug. 9, Sept. 13, Oct. 11, Nov. 8, Dec. 6, Jan. 31, March 7, April 4 and June 20, 2022, with all occurring at 6 p.m. at Olive Hill. Regular meeting dates would be Mondays, Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 13, Feb. 7, March 14, April 11, May 23 and June 27, 2022, with all taking place at 6 p.m. at Olive Hill except for the final meeting, which would be held at noon.
The prospective calendar also includes the District 7 Meeting in September, the N.C. School Boards Association annual conference in Greensboro from Thursday, Nov. 11, through Saturday, Nov. 13, and the board’s district strategic planning session on Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17, at a location to be determined.
School nurse update
Director or School Nursing Miranda Michaels gave the board updated COVID-19 numbers. BCPS ended the 2021-22 school year with 777 cases, with 529 being students and 248 staff. A total of 8,629 students and staff were quarantined or isolated. So far in BCPS’ summer learning program, there have been two cases and 16 quarantines and isolations, all elementary students.
BCPS’ second-dose vaccine clinics at Liberty and East Burke middle schools are Friday. More than 150 students were vaccinated at the first clinic. The second-dose clinic also will have first doses available for those who missed out earlier.
Continuing budget resolution
A continuing budget resolution with $72.22 million of total revenue will appear on next week’s consent agenda. Listed revenue sources include $42.41 million (58.7%) from state funds, $15.36 million (21.3%) from federal dollars, $8.21 million (11.4%) from local funding, $3.2 million (4.4%) from the child nutrition program and $3.05 million (4.2%) from Fund 8 dollars.
The continuing budget allows the school system to continue operating legally when the new fiscal year begins on July 1 at an estimated 50% of annual revenue.
WPCC Board of Trustees
One of the school board’s four appointments to the Western Piedmont Community College Board of Trustees is likely to remain the same even as Tea Yang’s term expires this year. Yang, the trustees’ current secretary, was the only applicant for the seat and her reappointment will be voted on as an action item next week. The board’s other appointees are Ronnie Thompson (term expires 2022), Scott Mulwee (2023) and Bruce Hawkins (2024).