Vote on YMCA school day care upcoming

“The majority are going on field trips or going to a park throughout the day,” Swan said. “They’re going to be in the gym area or designated classrooms on the campus.”

Swan said the BCPS central office is working to figure out which current day care employees will stick with the school system and which ones will choose employment with YMCA.

The MOU also has a 90-day termination clause for BCPS if it is dissatisfied for any reason.

Properties update

The board received updates on its properties that are for sale, specifically the former Morganton Junior High School and Rutherford College Elementary School sites.

After previously making an offer of $750,000 for the junior high building, Courthouse Properties rescinded that offer and made a new offer of $615,000 after it became apparent no upset bids would be made. The sale will close by Dec. 30 if everything is in order for the examination period through Nov. 19. Courthouse plans to convert the existing building into apartment space.

The Rutherford College site, however, did receive an upset bid. Burke Development’s initial offer of $300,000 has been upset by Christ Classical Academy with an offer of $315,500. A new upset bid period currently is underway.

