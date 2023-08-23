Burke County voters who currently don’t have a driver’s license can now get a free ID card in preparation of the November election.

Voters will be expected to show a valid photo ID when they cast a ballot this year at both early voting and the General Election on Nov. 7.

A driver’s license is one of the acceptable forms of ID, which a majority of residents have, said the North Carolina Board of Elections.

If, however, a voter doesn’t have an acceptable form of ID, they can go to the Burke County Board of Elections to request a free ID, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County. The office is at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Mace said the office now has a machine to make the IDs and they can be made the same day as the request while the voter waits.

The state Board of Elections also has approved other forms of ID, including many universities and employee IDs. To see a list of the acceptable forms of ID, visit https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/voter-id/student-public-employee-ids-approved-voting.

Some of the acceptable ID include employees of North Carolina School for the Deaf in Morganton, students at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, students at Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute in Lenoir, students and employees at McDowell Technical Community College, students and employees at Appalachian State University in Boone and Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, according to the state Board of Elections website.

Military or veterans ID cards issued by the federal government also are acceptable forms of ID.

Mace reiterated that if a voter already has a driver’s license, they don’t need an ID card from the elections board.

However, if a voter doesn’t have a valid form of ID, the state elections board says a voter will need to provide their name, date of birth and the last four digits of their Social Security number to their local board of elections, and have their photo taken. The ID will include the voter’s photo, name, and registration number, according to the state board. Voters also can get a free ID from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, the board says.

Early voting for the municipal elections starts Thursday, Oct. 19, and ends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

In Burke County, school board races will not be on this year’s ballot. Those elections were moved to even-numbered years through a legislative local bill in 2021.

In addition, the towns of Rutherford College and Hildebran will not hold elections this year but will be on the ballot next year with the school board and county commissioners. Those towns, through state legislation, chose to move their elections to even-numbered years.

Because Rutherford College and Hildebran elections won’t be on the ballot this year, there will be 13 precincts that won’t be open this year on Election Day because they don’t contain any municipality voters, according to election officials.

The precincts that will be closed on Election Day this year are:

Drexel No. 3 precinct (High Peak Baptist Church)

Icard No. 2 (George Hildebran Fire Department)

Icard No. 3 (Hildebran Municipal Gym)

Jonas Ridge (Jonas Ridge Fire Department)

Linville No. 1 (Longtown Fire Department)

Linville No. 2 (Lake James Fire Department)

Quaker Meadows 1B (Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church)

Silvercreek No. 2 (West End Fire Department)

Upper Creek (Smyrna Baptist Church)

Upper Fork (Enola Fire Department)

Chesterfield Ruritan Club

Lower Fork (South Mountain Fire Department)

Pilot Mountain

For more information about voter ID or this year's elections, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.