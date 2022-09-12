Voters can now request mail-in ballots

Voters can now start requesting mail-in ballots.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said her office started mailing out ballots for the November election on Friday. She said they mailed out around 250 ballots.

The General Election is Nov. 8.

Anyone registered to vote can request an absentee-by-mail ballot. To request a mail-in ballot, voters can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010 or go online at the State Board of Elections at https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home.

The absentee ballot request form should be mailed back in or returned in person to the county board of elections. The county board of elections must receive the completed and signed absentee request form by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to the NC State Board of Elections.

Local races on the ballot include:

County commissioners (two seats): Republicans Randy Burns and Phil Smith and Democrats Steve Starnes and Kyle Whisnant.

Clerk of Court: Republican Crystal Carpenter and Democrat Becky Weatherman.

Sheriff: Republican Banks Hinceman faces no opposition.

NC Senate District 46: Republican Warren Daniel and Democrat Billy Martin.

NC House District 86: Republican Hugh Blackwell faces no opposition.

Voters also will vote for the nonpartisan Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (two seats). The two candidates are unopposed and are Joshua Pless and Joseph Wenzel.

Early voting starts Thursday, Oct. 20 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5 with five locations. Those five locations will be Burke County Board of Elections, Glen Alpine Town Hall, Burke County Senior Center in Morganton, Rutherford College Town Hall and Hildebran Library/Senior Center.

Those who want to vote in the General Election who are not registered can register to vote until 5 p.m. Oct. 14.

For questions or more information, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010 or visit online at https://www.burkenc.org/2414/Elections or visit the NC State Board of Elections at www.ncsbe.gov.