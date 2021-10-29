Walk raises funds for hunger initiatives

NEWTON — Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry Inc. held its annual Hunger Walk on Oct. 17 to raise awareness and much needed funding for hunger initiatives carried out by the ministry and its fellow organization, The Corner Table. The walk began at the amphitheater in Newton and went to Pelican’s Snoballs, where many walkers stopped for a refreshing break before returning to the amphitheater. Nearly 150 walkers participated in the event, raising funds to be divided evenly between the two hunger fighting organizations.

Following the almost 3-mile walk, participants gathered for the presentation of trophies. Awards were given to the following:

Concordia Lutheran Church, Conover for the Largest Team

First Presbyterian Church, Newton for Top Team Fundraiser

Greg Rossidivito for Top Individual Fundraiser

“Both organizations would like to congratulate our award winners,” said Kelli Kaylor, communications specialist for ECCCM. “While we are so proud of these winners, the real winners are those who benefit from meals through The Corner Table, and those who benefit from one of ECCCM’s hunger prevention programs.”

The Corner Table and ECCCM would like to thank its presenting sponsors, Bennett Funeral Service, Beth Eden Lutheran Church and Hendrick Honda of Hickory, as well as event sponsors Abernethy Laurels, Christian Family Academy and Mike Johnson’s Toyota of Hickory, and various T-shirt sponsors. To see a full list of sponsors, visit ecchungerwalk.com.