Walk-thru tribute to honor the military

The Burke County Veterans Service Office will offer a special tribute to local veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

The second annual walk-thru veterans’ tribute will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 in the lobby of CoMMA at 401 S. College St. in Morganton. The free event will feature various displays of military memorabilia from different time periods. A free boxed meal will be offered while supplies last. Visitors will be required to wear masks and encouraged to practice social distancing.

The celebration will once again replace the traditional Veterans Day service normally held in Morganton, due to ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, according to Molly Eller, the veterans’ service officer for Burke County.

“Since COVID is still prevalent, we are taking a cautious approach to ensure we are being safe while providing services to our veterans,” Eller said.

She was pleased with the turnout at last year’s inaugural walk-thru event.

“There was lots of curiosity about the articles on display,” Eller said. “Veterans would tell us stories about how they used to use some of these articles and how much they have changed since then.”

