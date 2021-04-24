Walking group to help cope with grief

CONOVER -- Carolina Caring will host a group that will help people use exercise as a way to cope with the loss of a loved one.

The agency will offer a free walking support group that will meet from 6-7 p.m. Mondays during the months of May and June at Conover Park at 361 5th Ave. SE in Conover, weather permitting. The purpose of the group will be to “walk together and share with one another as we strengthen our bodies and heal our spirits,” according to Michelle Shuler, communications manager at the hospice agency.

“Exerting yourself not only diminishes stress and aids sleep, but it also helps with your journey through grief,” Shuler said. “Physical activity releases chemicals in the brain that make you feel more relaxed and happier.”

Those who participate in the walking group will be required to wear a mask. To register, visit CarolinaCaring.org/support or contact wspurling@carolinacaring.org or 828-466-0466, ext. 3201.