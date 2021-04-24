Warmer weather may bring increased snake sightings

RALEIGH – The warm weather means more snakes will start to show up along trails, in the woods, crossing roads and in yards. Wildlife diversity biologists at the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission request that if you see a snake, do not be alarmed, do not kill it, give it plenty of room, and if you see a pine snake or rattlesnake, report it.

About 70% of snake bites occur when people try to kill or handle them. Some may become aggressive if agitated by a human or animal, but most will leave people alone if they aren’t bothered and are provided an escape route. Watching for snakes and giving them a wide berth is an effective habit for preventing snake bites.

“You can gently spray a snake with a garden hose to safely encourage it to leave your yard,” said Jeff Hall, a biologist with the Wildlife Commission. “You can also make your yard less hospitable for snakes by cleaning up clutter such as stick and rock piles, keeping your lawn mowed, closing gaps and holes in your siding and foundation, and sealing openings under doors, windows and around water pipes. There are many ways we can coexist with snakes.”

Snakes are an important part of the ecosystem and help control the rodent, slug and insect populations. Unfortunately, some of the state’s 38 native snake species are in decline and are listed as threatened in North Carolina.

