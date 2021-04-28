Watauga standoff ends in apparent suicide

The standoff drew law enforcement support from all around western North Carolina, including some officers from Morganton.

Lander told The News Herald that he was working incident command in Boone Wednesday evening.

The SBI took over the scene Wednesday night, he said.

Lander said when he found out what happened, he called the police chief in Boone and asked if they needed help. They said, 'Yes,' so Lander, along with Capt. Keith Bowman and Lt. Nick Edwards all went to the scene to help set up the incident command and get things organized.

“It’s just a law enforcement agency coming to help another law enforcement agency is all we’re doing,” Lander sad. “Just trying to fit in the best we can to help out and it’s just a really unfortunate situation all the way around. It’s a horrible situation.”

This isn’t the first time Lander, and other MDPS officers, have worked operations of this scale. Lander said he also helped when Caldwell County Deputy Adam Klutz was shot and killed in 2008, and the 2007 shooting of Burke County Narcotics Task Force Investigator Martin Lawing. The 2007 shooting left Lawing paralyzed.

At the incident command in Boone, MDPS officers joined a slew of other law enforcement agencies.