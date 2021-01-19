WATCH NOW: A look back at last week in local news (Jan. 10-16)

Miss any news last week? Here's a recap of some of the top news stories from Jan. 10-16. Learn more about each of the stories below.

Burke County schools nurses last week helped administer the COVID-19 vaccine, including helping vaccinate those at the Flynn Home in Morganton. The Flynn Home is a 90-day residential alcohol and substance abuse treatment facility.

The NCHSAA on Thursday announced a second draft of its realignment that put each of Burke County’s high schools into separate conferences. The county’s four schools have been split between no more than two conferences since 2009. Realignment is being fast-tracked this year because of COVID-19 delays. Schools will have until Jan. 21 to appeal the second draft.

In business news around Burke County, Toner Machining Technologies might be getting a new home – but owner Jim Toner said it’s not set in stone yet. If all goes to plan, Toner will be making the former Food Lion on East Fleming Drive its new home.