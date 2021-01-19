WATCH NOW: A look back at last week in local news (Jan. 10-16)

Miss any news last week? Here's a recap of some of the top news stories from Jan. 10-16. Learn more about each of the stories below.
Burke County schools nurses last week helped administer the COVID-19 vaccine, including helping vaccinate those at the Flynn Home in Morganton. The Flynn Home is a 90-day residential alcohol and substance abuse treatment facility.
The NCHSAA on Thursday announced a second draft of its realignment that put each of Burke County’s high schools into separate conferences. The county’s four schools have been split between no more than two conferences since 2009. Realignment is being fast-tracked this year because of COVID-19 delays. Schools will have until Jan. 21 to appeal the second draft.
In business news around Burke County, Toner Machining Technologies might be getting a new home – but owner Jim Toner said it’s not set in stone yet. If all goes to plan, Toner will be making the former Food Lion on East Fleming Drive its new home.
The Burke County Board of Commissioners will meet this week to decide on economic development incentives for Project Glides. The project appears to be a code name for Ekornes, which announced in November plans to expand its operation on Wamsutta Mill Road. The expansion is expected to create at least 80 jobs.
A former high school receptionist entered a guilty plea last month to felony sex offenses. Leigh Perkins Greene, 53, pleaded guilty to felony disseminate obscene material and felony crimes against nature on Dec. 7. She received a suspended sentence of six to 17 months for each charge. In lieu of the active sentence, Greene will spend 30 months on supervised probation for each charge.
The Burke County Rescue Squad had nearly $30,000 worth of equipment stolen from trailers parked at its base off St. Mary’s Church Road over the weekend. Among the stolen items were two ATVs, a generator, radios, helmets and other equipment. Anyone with information is asked to call the Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1211 or 828-437-1911.
Kimberly Lajzer, founder of Art 4 a Purpose, is raising funds to build an art-focused retreat center in Burke County for survivors of child abuse. To find out more, visit art4apurpose.org.