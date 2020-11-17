WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news (Nov. 8-14)

Take a look at some of the local news happenings from the last week in Burke County, and read more at the links attached.
Ministry raises awareness of hunger, homelessness
Burke United Christian Ministries will recognize National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Nov. 15-22 with a cold-weather gear distribution sponsored by Partners Health Management and a holiday food drive. The ministry encourages people in the community to consider ways that they can help alleviate hunger and homelessness in Burke County.
WATCH NOW: Local school goes remote after virus exposures
Hallyburton Academy made the decision to temporarily transition to remote learning after nearly one-third of the school’s staff members are quarantined due to exposure to a COVID-positive person. Parents were informed early last week of the decision to keep the school in Plan C through Thursday.
Burke Co. middle school teams to play adjusted 2020-21 schedules
Middle school sports in Burke County during the 2020-21 school year, like high school sports, will look a little different due to COVID-19. The schools recently announced a plan to play each sport starting this week with volleyball, though some sports’ seasons have been moved to the spring semester. All the local middle school sports’ seasons will also be reduced in length.
Local group reinstates Confederate flags on I-40
Confederate flags went back up alongside Interstate 40, with a supporter telling The News Herald the flags were taken down during the election as to not cause division between people, and to honor veterans and churches. The flags went back up a few days before Veterans day.
WATCH NOW: Crews rescue woman from vehicle in flood waters
Rain that poured down around Burke County last week flooded roads and even caused a sinkhole and mudslide. Several cars ended up stalled in flood waters Thursday, and at least one woman had to be rescued from her vehicle.
Morganton author's novel debuts on Nov. 17, signing Nov. 19
Taryn Hutchison, a Morganton native, will have her debut novel, “One Degree of Freedom,” hit the shelves Tuesday with a book signing to follow Thursday. The book, written for readers 12 and older, follows the life of a 15-year-old girl living in communist Romania in the 1980s. The pages are filled with tales of government spies, family secrets, hidden rooms, fierce friendships and the search for faith in a world that denies God.
