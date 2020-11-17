WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news (Nov. 8-14)

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Middle school sports in Burke County during the 2020-21 school year, like high school sports, will look a little different due to COVID-19. The schools recently announced a plan to play each sport starting this week with volleyball, though some sports’ seasons have been moved to the spring semester. All the local middle school sports’ seasons will also be reduced in length.

Local group reinstates Confederate flags on I-40

Confederate flags went back up alongside Interstate 40, with a supporter telling The News Herald the flags were taken down during the election as to not cause division between people, and to honor veterans and churches. The flags went back up a few days before Veterans day.

WATCH NOW: Crews rescue woman from vehicle in flood waters

Rain that poured down around Burke County last week flooded roads and even caused a sinkhole and mudslide. Several cars ended up stalled in flood waters Thursday, and at least one woman had to be rescued from her vehicle.

Morganton author's novel debuts on Nov. 17, signing Nov. 19

Taryn Hutchison, a Morganton native, will have her debut novel, “One Degree of Freedom,” hit the shelves Tuesday with a book signing to follow Thursday. The book, written for readers 12 and older, follows the life of a 15-year-old girl living in communist Romania in the 1980s. The pages are filled with tales of government spies, family secrets, hidden rooms, fierce friendships and the search for faith in a world that denies God.