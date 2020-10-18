WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news (Oct. 11-17)

Take a look back at this week in local news, and read more about the stories at the links below.

Early voting gets underway in Burke County

Early voting is underway in Burke County after the polls opened Thursday for the 2020 General Election. Long lines could be seen outside of the Burke County Senior Center for much of the day, and the Burke County Director of Elections, Debbie Mace, is warning voters to make sure they allow extra time to wait in line at the polls.

Board votes to keep K-5 in Plan B through semester

The Burke County Board of Education voted Thursday night to keep students in Plan B for at least a little while longer. The decision came after Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen held a press conference warning that the state’s COVID-19 trends were headed in the wrong direction. The school board will meet again Nov. 2.

Rotation food truck bringing street variety