WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news (Oct. 11-17)

Take a look back at this week in local news
Early voting gets underway in Burke County
Early voting is underway in Burke County after the polls opened Thursday for the 2020 General Election. Long lines could be seen outside of the Burke County Senior Center for much of the day, and the Burke County Director of Elections, Debbie Mace, is warning voters to make sure they allow extra time to wait in line at the polls.
Board votes to keep K-5 in Plan B through semester
The Burke County Board of Education voted Thursday night to keep students in Plan B for at least a little while longer. The decision came after Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen held a press conference warning that the state’s COVID-19 trends were headed in the wrong direction. The school board will meet again Nov. 2.
Rotation food truck bringing street variety
A new food truck found its home in Morganton recently on the corner of South Sterling and West Union streHenry Tran and Caleb Skaar launched Rotation food truck, with hopes to bring craft street food to the city. The current cuisine for the food truck is Korean-American, but the owners plan to rotate the different cuisines offered.
Theater company to present well-known story
The Old Colony Players will present a production of The Crucible this month. The play, a retelling of the Salem Witch Trials of 1692, is directed by Kenneth Davis. Actors have incorporated masks into their performances, and seating will be limited to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
NCHSAA announces 2020-21 attendance protocols
NCHSAA announced limited attendance protocols for high school sports this year. The short and skinny? Only 100 spectators will be allowed at outdoor venues, and 25 spectators will be allowed at indoor venues.
