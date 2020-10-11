WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news (Oct. 4-10)

Take a look back at major news stories from around Burke County from Oct. 4-10, and read more about each story at the links below.
Those disappointed that the 2020 October Oyster Outing fundraiser was cancelled don't need to say 'Oh shucks' just yet. The Burke Arts Council instead will hold a drive-thru fundraiser Oct. 17 at its new home on South Sterling Street. Three soups by Timberwoods Restaurant will be available, along with stoneware bowls made by Western Piedmont Community College Students.
A man pleaded guilty to the murder of his 3-month-old baby boy. Nicholas Clark will spend at least 26 years in prison for the death of Marshall Clark, who died in February 2016. Marshall's twin brother survived. The babies' mother is serving a 6-8 year sentence at Anson Correctional Institution for attempted, intentional child abuse.
WATCH NOW: Students train to use force as last resort
The News Herald was invited to take an inside look at use of force classes for basic law enforcement training students. Instructors told the newspaper that students are trained to use force as a last resort, and to use verbal de-escalation whenever possible. Students in the program spoke about what they hope to accomplish when they go to work in law enforcement.
Woman overcomes challenges to earn diploma
A local woman is looking forward to starting a new chapter in her life after achieving a longtime goal. 42-year-old Brandy Truman celebrated a milestone six years in the making when she graduated from Western Piedmont Community College's Adult High School program. Truman, who became deaf at just 3-months-old and was in a semicoma after a car accident when she was 14, now is working toward her associate degree at WPCC.
Burke Rec announces 2020-21 calendar
Burke County youth sports got some news this week when the recreation department added to its 2020-21 sports calendar. The department announced that youth basketball will start in January, with football starting in February. Decisions for indoor and outdoor soccer will be made later in the year.
