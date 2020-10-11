WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news (Oct. 4-10)

Take a look back at major news stories from around Burke County from Oct. 4-10, and read more about each story at the links below.

Organization to hold drive-thru soup, bowl fundraiser

Those disappointed that the 2020 October Oyster Outing fundraiser was cancelled don't need to say 'Oh shucks' just yet. The Burke Arts Council instead will hold a drive-thru fundraiser Oct. 17 at its new home on South Sterling Street. Three soups by Timberwoods Restaurant will be available, along with stoneware bowls made by Western Piedmont Community College Students.

Man pleads guilty to murdering his 3-month-old baby

A man pleaded guilty to the murder of his 3-month-old baby boy. Nicholas Clark will spend at least 26 years in prison for the death of Marshall Clark, who died in February 2016. Marshall's twin brother survived. The babies' mother is serving a 6-8 year sentence at Anson Correctional Institution for attempted, intentional child abuse.

WATCH NOW: Students train to use force as last resort