WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news (Sept. 20-26)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Take a look back at major news stories from around Burke County from Sept. 20-26, and read more about each story at the links below.

No Fat Friday, Motown Throwdown on new schedules

The next high school football season will be missing two of Burke County's biggest rivalries, Fat Friday and Motown Throwdown. The county's four high schools recently released their schedules for the spring 2021 season, and they feature just one total nonconference game: Freedom playing Asheville in Week 5. Meanwhile Patton, East Burke and Draughn will play only their seven Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference games in the condensed season.

Dog pulled from sinkhole in national forest

A dog that had to be rescued Sunday from a 30-foot-deep sinkhole in the Pisgah National Forest seems to be on the up-and-up. Sinker, the name given to the dog by rescuers, now is being fostered by a couple who helped rescue him.

Local resident recounts generations of family history