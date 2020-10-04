WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news (Sept. 27-Oct. 3)

Take a look back at major news stories from around Burke County from Sept. 20-26, and read more about each story at the links below.

Marquee Cinemas to reopen Oct. 9

Pop some popcorn and grab a fountain drink because it’s almost showtime. Gov. Roy Cooper moved the state into Phase 3 of reopening, giving movie theaters and bars the green light to reopen at no more than 30 percent capacity. Morganton’s own Marquee Cinemas will reopen October 9 for the first time since March 17.

Person found dead after RV fire in Walmart parking lot

A person was found dead after an RV fire Tuesday night. The fire, which happened in the Walmart parking lot in the Morganton Heights Shopping Center, remains under investigation. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Elections director: Stop sending multiple mail-in ballot requests

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}