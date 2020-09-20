 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news
0 comments
breaking featured

WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Take a look back at major news stories from around Burke County from Sept. 12-19, and read more about each story at the links below.

Curly horses steal the show at Mimosa Hills Farm

Curly horses are stealing the show at Mimosa Hills Farm. There are only 4,000 curly horses, or horses with wavy coats, in the world, and 6 of them are right here in Morganton.

Trailer overturns alongside I-40 Thursday

A man received minor injuries after the tractor trailer he was driving Thursday afternoon overturned along Interstate 40 near Exit 98. The driver was headed eastbound on Chain Drive when he lost control of the vehicle.

Patton names Freedom defensive coordinator Duncan head coach

Patton High School on Wednesday announced the hire of Mark Duncan as football coach. Duncan was defensive coordinator across town at Freedom for the last three years and has coached on two teams that reached NCHSAA state championship games. He replaces Jonathan Browning, who resigned in early July.

Local resident recalls Congressional representative, civil rights activist

Local resident Jean Fleming recalled participating in civil rights demonstrations with the late U.S. Representative John Lewis in 1960 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lewis died in July at the age of 80.

Teen helps family escape burning home

A teen helped his family escape their burning home early Friday morning. Colton Piercy, 14, said he woke up to a smoke-filled room and blindly stumbled through the house to help his family and all but one of his dogs escape.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How aerosols spread in a room

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert