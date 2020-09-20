WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Take a look back at major news stories from around Burke County from Sept. 12-19, and read more about each story at the links below.

Curly horses steal the show at Mimosa Hills Farm

Curly horses are stealing the show at Mimosa Hills Farm. There are only 4,000 curly horses, or horses with wavy coats, in the world, and 6 of them are right here in Morganton.

Trailer overturns alongside I-40 Thursday

A man received minor injuries after the tractor trailer he was driving Thursday afternoon overturned along Interstate 40 near Exit 98. The driver was headed eastbound on Chain Drive when he lost control of the vehicle.

Patton names Freedom defensive coordinator Duncan head coach

Patton High School on Wednesday announced the hire of Mark Duncan as football coach. Duncan was defensive coordinator across town at Freedom for the last three years and has coached on two teams that reached NCHSAA state championship games. He replaces Jonathan Browning, who resigned in early July.