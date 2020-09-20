WATCH NOW: A look back at this week in local news

Take a look back at major news stories from around Burke County from Sept. 12-19, and read more about each story at the links below.
Curly horses steal the show at Mimosa Hills Farm
Curly horses are stealing the show at Mimosa Hills Farm. There are only 4,000 curly horses, or horses with wavy coats, in the world, and 6 of them are right here in Morganton.
Trailer overturns alongside I-40 Thursday
A man received minor injuries after the tractor trailer he was driving Thursday afternoon overturned along Interstate 40 near Exit 98. The driver was headed eastbound on Chain Drive when he lost control of the vehicle.
Patton names Freedom defensive coordinator Duncan head coach
Patton High School on Wednesday announced the hire of Mark Duncan as football coach. Duncan was defensive coordinator across town at Freedom for the last three years and has coached on two teams that reached NCHSAA state championship games. He replaces Jonathan Browning, who resigned in early July.
Local resident recalls Congressional representative, civil rights activist
Local resident Jean Fleming recalled participating in civil rights demonstrations with the late U.S. Representative John Lewis in 1960 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lewis died in July at the age of 80.
Teen helps family escape burning home
A teen helped his family escape their burning home early Friday morning. Colton Piercy, 14, said he woke up to a smoke-filled room and blindly stumbled through the house to help his family and all but one of his dogs escape.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.