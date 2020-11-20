WATCH NOW: After CDC guidance, even fewer people may travel for holiday

During a typical year, soon people would be double-checking their flight reservations or loading up their cars for the trek to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their extended family.

Of course, this is anything but a typical year though.

With COVID-19 cases again skyrocketing throughout the nation, more people are opting to stay home, as travel agencies, airlines and rental car companies are bracing for the impact of these financial losses.

On Thursday, The Center for Disease Control urged families to reconsider traveling to convene with other family members.

“As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with,” the CDC said on its website. “Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.”

Dr. Henry Walke is the incident manager for CDC’s COVID response.