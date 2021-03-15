WATCH NOW: Artist takes to the greenway for sunset scenes

Hues of pink, purple and orange danced across the sky last Tuesday while Phillip "Randy" Perkins sat with a brush in hand and an easel in front of him, racing against the sun to commit the scene to canvas.
While patrons of the Catawba River Greenway near Judges Riverside Restaurant were finishing up their walks and getting in their cars to head home, Perkins was putting the finishing touches on an oil painting depicting the sun’s glow on the river.
It’s a craft he’s enjoyed for more than a decade now.
“I’d started, just started, I don’t know, 2009 maybe? Something like that,” Perkins said. “I broke my leg in, I think it was 2010, and for Christmas, my wife and daughters got me a little paint set. It wasn’t much of nothing, and I was just painting on flat canvas with no frame or nothing, you know? I started to kind of like it.”
Once he got bit by the painting bug, Perkins started studying famous artists like Monet and Van Gogh.
“Everybody I know that paints, they can’t put the brush down,” Perkins said. “Whether its watercolors, whether its acrylic, whether it’s oil. They get hooked on it and that’s about the way it is.”
Some of his favorite spots to paint are up on the Blue Ridge Parkway, and just about any angle he can get of Table Rock.
“I think Table Rock is one of my favorite things to paint,” Perkins said. “It doesn’t matter what perspective. It don’t matter if I’m at the fish hatchery or over here at [Magnolia Heights Shopping Center] … I’ll pull over and just blank everything out but the mountain, or I’ll get it from even further away. I’ll go further down toward Hickory and get an open field or something where you can see Table Rock and all the ridgeline and just block everything out in my head and paint like that.”
He’s been painting scenes on the greenway, where The News Herald happened upon him last Tuesday, for about five or six years.
“I’ve got a friend and he can paint this like [the snap of a finger],” Perkins said. “I’m like, ‘wow, man, how do you do it?’ Because the challenge here is the wheels at the lake. They come on, the water goes up and … the whole water changes. The ripples change, the still water changes, then when it goes down you can see the rocks right here and they’re all kinds of colors, you know? Like ruby red, and green, and ochre, sienna. That’s what I was trying to catch today.”
He’s a Freedom High School graduate from the class of 1981, and a U.S. Army veteran. Now, he lives near the Burke/Caldwell county line.
For younger aspiring artists, Perkins recommended sticking to watercolors or acrylics because oil paint has a lot of chemicals in it that can be harmful.
“If they were bound and determined to do oils, I would say ‘okay, buy the best oil that you can afford, use small canvas because the best oil is the most expensive and, you know, you’re a beginner,’” Perkins said. “Read the books before you try it because if you don’t, you’re going to spend a lot of money.”
He said he prefers oil paintings, especially for on-the-spot paintings.
“There’s something about oil, the way they dry … the way the sunlight goes through your house and wherever you’ve got that painting hanging, it’ll start refracting the light,” Perkins said. “Oil will. I don’t think acrylic will do it. Oil? It is unreal.”
Perkins said he does sell some of his works, but currently he is working on a series for his daughters that will not be for sale.
“I want to paint some for my girls,” he said. “The best ones I can do for my girls. I might sell a few more, but the ones I’m doing right now, I’m on a mission for my girls. I want to leave them some paintings.”
