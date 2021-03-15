WATCH NOW: Artist takes to the greenway for sunset scenes

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think Table Rock is one of my favorite things to paint,” Perkins said. “It doesn’t matter what perspective. It don’t matter if I’m at the fish hatchery or over here at [Magnolia Heights Shopping Center] … I’ll pull over and just blank everything out but the mountain, or I’ll get it from even further away. I’ll go further down toward Hickory and get an open field or something where you can see Table Rock and all the ridgeline and just block everything out in my head and paint like that.”

He’s been painting scenes on the greenway, where The News Herald happened upon him last Tuesday, for about five or six years.

“I’ve got a friend and he can paint this like [the snap of a finger],” Perkins said. “I’m like, ‘wow, man, how do you do it?’ Because the challenge here is the wheels at the lake. They come on, the water goes up and … the whole water changes. The ripples change, the still water changes, then when it goes down you can see the rocks right here and they’re all kinds of colors, you know? Like ruby red, and green, and ochre, sienna. That’s what I was trying to catch today.”

He’s a Freedom High School graduate from the class of 1981, and a U.S. Army veteran. Now, he lives near the Burke/Caldwell county line.