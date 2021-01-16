WATCH NOW: BCPS nurses help administer vaccines to at-risk residents

Heather Richard, school nurse at Ray Childers and Icard Elementary schools, said it felt good to be able to give back to community members during such a difficult time.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that we can come out of the school setting and come out into the community and help with this setting,” Richard said. “(It’s a good feeling to) give people vaccines and help them feel like they’re coming out of the bubble that they’ve been in, and can actually start leading their lives again and get back to normal.”

Of course, before the nurses could administer the vaccines, they had to receive the vaccines themselves.

Waters said she received the vaccine last week with no troubles.

“My arm was a little sore, but there were no other side effects,” Waters said. “I’m glad I did it.”

Waters said she was glad to help give back to the community as well.

“We’re just more than happy to come and help alongside the health department and provide them with some more manpower to get the vaccine out to the community,” she said.

Flynn Home is located at 721 W. Union St. in Morganton. For more information on recovery services in Burke County, head to https://www.burkerecovery.com/, or click here.

Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.