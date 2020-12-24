 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Burke County salutes health care heroes
alert featured special report

WATCH NOW: Burke County salutes health care heroes

121520-mnh-news-emscovid-p1

Paramedic Victoria Rodriguez poses for a photo wearing some of the PPE she would wear on a COVID-19 call.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

The Rotary Club of Morganton recently called on local businesses in Burke County to share videos saluting health care professionals in our community for their continued work on the frontlines. In 2020, these individuals, from EMS, paramedics, nurses, doctors, physician assistants and all those who provide care to our community have become our superheroes. Take a look at this video and be sure to thank health care workers for all of their perseverance during this most trying time. Salute! 

