WATCH NOW: Burke County salutes health care heroes

The Rotary Club of Morganton recently called on local businesses in Burke County to share videos saluting health care professionals in our community for their continued work on the frontlines. In 2020, these individuals, from EMS, paramedics, nurses, doctors, physician assistants and all those who provide care to our community have become our superheroes. Take a look at this video and be sure to thank health care workers for all of their perseverance during this most trying time. Salute!