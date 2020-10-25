WATCH NOW: Burke native sells presidential collection items to benefit local foundation

In looking back at the sacrifices his mother made, Warlick said he wanted the millworkers’ stories to be told.

“They don’t understand the pride that they should have from working in the mills,” he said. “When I started interviewing people, this woman, Evelyn Newton, who has since passed away, said, 'Mr. Warlick, I don’t have a story to tell.' I said, 'Ms. Newton, I’ll find a story in there.' She talked for two hours. When she left, she was beaming because no one had ever really talked to her about working in the mill in terms of pride.

“She raised a family on that income, as meager as it may have been. She was part of her community. So, when I interview people, they finally get it, that they really built a community from working in the mill. I thought that story had not been told, so the documentary will go into that, to give young people pride who have ancestors and family that worked in the mills.”

The third piece of the Worker’s Legacy Foundation is the scholarship program through Western Piedmont Community College that Warlick set up in his mother’s name. According to Warlick, the program is available to as many as 10 students, with the WLF funding their two-year degrees.

He said the foundation is currently funding two WPCC students’ degrees.