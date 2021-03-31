WATCH NOW: Church plays host to vaccine clinic

Williams and other members of the congregation who were volunteering Friday already had received their vaccines.

“I feel like it’s not only about taking care of yourself, it’s about taking care of other folks in the community,” Williams said. “The faster we are able to get everybody vaccinated, the safer everybody will be.”

For those who still think the vaccine isn’t safe, Propst, who also is a pharmacist, said the mRNA technology used in the vaccines isn’t new. Koone added that, to her understanding, the trials for the vaccine followed a similar timeline to traditional vaccine trials.

“The trials that they did, as far as I know, they did them as long as an adequate trial for most vaccines go,” Koone said. “There were more patients I believe enrolled in this than there were the shingles vaccine which just came out, the new one, a few years ago. I think most people are apprehensive about this because of the speed in which it came out, but with that, the flu shot changes, every year people take a chance with that, and so I just say you can’t change somebody’s mind if they’re against getting it, but I think it’s a good one to get.”

She recommended that those still unsure about the vaccine reach out to their personal health care providers for advice.

“If somebody’s on the fence about getting it, they can always reach out to their local pharmacy or doctor’s offices to get a little more information,” Koone said. “If they’re on the fence about it, just think about it. At the end, it is their decision. You can’t change somebody’s mind if they really don’t want it, but you have to think about yourself as well as others that you’re around. This is a way to protect you and protect others, and hopefully help us overcome this thing.”

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

