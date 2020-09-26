WATCH NOW: Couple who helped rescue dog from sinkhole now fostering him

A dog who had to be pulled out of a 30-foot-deep sinkhole last week now is being fostered by a couple who helped rescue him from the sinkhole.
Wes Taylor said he and his wife, Allie, felt like they developed a connection with Sinker, the name rescuers gave the dog, when they were helping him out of the sinkhole after he was discovered there by a group of mountain bikers in the Pisgah National Forest.
“I guess we formed an attachment [during] our little time in the hole and our walkout,” Wes said.
Sinker was taken to the shelter at Burke County Animal Services on Sept. 20 after his rescue. The Taylors, both volunteers with the Burke County Rescue Squad, visited him there Tuesday.
“He was already doing much better,” Taylor said. “He was a little bit happier and much less skittish around people.”
That was a huge improvement from the skittish dog Wes met at the bottom of the sinkhole, a dog he had to win over with beef jerky.
When they went to see him again Thursday, they brought one of their dogs to have a meet-and-greet and see how things would go.
“He was almost like a completely different dog,” Wes said. “He had his tail wagging in the air. It was the first time we’d seen his tail up.”
Seeing how well Sinker did with one of their dogs, they decided to try fostering him with plans to adopt if everything went well. Now, Sinker is at home with the Taylors, including their two dogs and cat.
“He loves the cat,” Taylor said. “He’s a big sweetheart. He’s still a little skittish and a little scared, but he’s definitely happy. He was crawling in my lap last night, so he’s warming up quickly.”
Sinker will get neutered soon, and as long as no problems arise, he’ll officially become a member of the Taylor family soon.
“Hopefully everything keeps going well, but so far so good,” Wes said.
For now, they’re sticking with the name “Sinker,” but Wes said they are considering changing it to something else that would fit his backstory.
“He’s a rescued rescue,” Wes said.
Burke County Animal Services staff told the Taylors they had received several calls about Sinker in the days following his rescue.
“We kind of wanted to get our chance before he got gone because he seemed like he was going to be a really good dog for somebody,” Wes said. “Might as well be a really good dog for us.”
Now that he’s freed from the sinkhole, Sinker’s next hiking trip should include a leash and microchip.
“On a leash, for sure,” Wes said. “And we’ll try to keep him away from any deep holes.”
Anyone interested in adopting a pet can always visit the Burke County Animal Services page to look at photos of the animals up for adoption, or call the shelter at 828-764-9588.
“Visit your local shelter,” Wes said. “They’re almost at max capacity right now. While we were there, there were people bringing in animals trying to find a home for them, so if you’re able to foster or adopt please go see your local shelter.”
BCAS always accepts pet food donations for its community pet food bank, and volunteers to walk dogs and give them a break from the tension in the kennels.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.