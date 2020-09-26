WATCH NOW: Couple who helped rescue dog from sinkhole now fostering him

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A dog who had to be pulled out of a 30-foot-deep sinkhole last week now is being fostered by a couple who helped rescue him from the sinkhole.

Wes Taylor said he and his wife, Allie, felt like they developed a connection with Sinker, the name rescuers gave the dog, when they were helping him out of the sinkhole after he was discovered there by a group of mountain bikers in the Pisgah National Forest.

“I guess we formed an attachment [during] our little time in the hole and our walkout,” Wes said.

Sinker was taken to the shelter at Burke County Animal Services on Sept. 20 after his rescue. The Taylors, both volunteers with the Burke County Rescue Squad, visited him there Tuesday.

“He was already doing much better,” Taylor said. “He was a little bit happier and much less skittish around people.”

That was a huge improvement from the skittish dog Wes met at the bottom of the sinkhole, a dog he had to win over with beef jerky.

When they went to see him again Thursday, they brought one of their dogs to have a meet-and-greet and see how things would go.