WATCH NOW: Crews rescue woman from vehicle in flood waters

Rescuers had to free a woman from her car that was stranded in flood waters early Thursday morning.

Salem Fire Assistant Chief Charles Autrey told The News Herald that the woman couldn’t see the water covering the road on her way to work.

“About 6 a.m. we were dispatched to a water rescue, a swift water rescue,” Autrey said. “A car had been washed off the roadway on Propst Road. The creek had come up over the road and the driver didn’t see it and drove into it and their car was washed off the roadway.”

The woman was on the phone with a 911 operator throughout the terrifying event.

"I don't know what happened," she told the operator. "The water just took me ... I didn't even see the water. I didn't even see it in the road ... it's almost over my hood and I have my head sticking out the window."

The rescue was one of five that Burke County Swift Water teams were called to Thursday after heavy rains drenched the county, said Chris White, a Burke County 911 supervisor.

The rain sparked a mudslide, flooding and a state of emergency in Burke County. Several rain stations around the county recorded more than 6 inches of rain dumped during the storm.