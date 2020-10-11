WATCH NOW: Downtown to have music store again

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gucwa travels three days a week to Boone and Charlotte to teach and do repairs, and has also teamed up with The Outreach Center to teach music to local students. He said he hopes the new music store in Morganton will bring enough business to where he won’t need to travel as much.

“I’ve started to develop some more students here in Morganton, because most of the work I do is elsewhere,” he said. “I was going to the music stores where I worked (in Boone and Charlotte) and saying, “Hey, can I bring this to Morganton?” After doing that a few times, I said, ‘Wait- why don’t I just cut out the middle man there.’”

Gucwa said he would like people to set up appointments to view instruments. Currently, he has a variety of instruments for sale, including ukuleles, violins, acoustic guitars, bass guitars, electric guitars, as well as gig bags, cases and amps. There is additional music gear such as instrument cables, capos, tuners, guitar strings and guitar picks available on the first floor in the West Union Art Studios also.