WATCH NOW: Downtown to have music store again

Since the Oct. 2017 closing of downtown Morganton’s The Music Center, area musicians have lacked a go-to destination where they could pick up gear for jamming out.
Starting next week, that will no longer be the case.
The Morganton Music Patch will open on the top floor of the West Union Art Studios, store owner Robert Gucwa said. Gucwa plans to hold a grand opening on Thursday during the art crawl.
Gucwa, 28, is also a full-time luthier, and operates in the shared workspace studio next to the showroom. He has been working as a luthier for five years, and has worked full-time in that role for two years now.
Gucwa, who plays in a local string band called “Butterbeans,” teaches guitar and fiddle to students locally, while Adam Mackay teaches piano.
“I’ve been involved with West Union Art Studios here, teaching and doing repair work, since the end of 2019,” Gucwa said. “The business owner and I, Adam Mackay, have talked about doing some retail instrument sales here, as well as accessories, in the past, but it wasn’t until recently that we went ahead and did something about it.
“I’m hoping to really carry anything that the musicians in Burke County want me to,” he said. “I just want to be a resource to help the community as needed.”
Support Local Journalism
Gucwa travels three days a week to Boone and Charlotte to teach and do repairs, and has also teamed up with The Outreach Center to teach music to local students. He said he hopes the new music store in Morganton will bring enough business to where he won’t need to travel as much.
“I’ve started to develop some more students here in Morganton, because most of the work I do is elsewhere,” he said. “I was going to the music stores where I worked (in Boone and Charlotte) and saying, “Hey, can I bring this to Morganton?” After doing that a few times, I said, ‘Wait- why don’t I just cut out the middle man there.’”
Gucwa said he would like people to set up appointments to view instruments. Currently, he has a variety of instruments for sale, including ukuleles, violins, acoustic guitars, bass guitars, electric guitars, as well as gig bags, cases and amps. There is additional music gear such as instrument cables, capos, tuners, guitar strings and guitar picks available on the first floor in the West Union Art Studios also.
“People would always ask me if I would open a store,” Gucwa said. “I would tell them, “Maybe when I’m 50,” because it didn’t really seem like something that I would want to do until I was older and more settled down. It was really like a month ago, it was almost sporadic, that I was contacted about a music program that needed instruments. I was starting with some new students here, and they needed some instruments. So, I knew people that were students of mine that needed instruments. I thought, ‘Am I going to give all this business away, or am I going to pursue it myself?’
“So, it was about a month ago that I started reaching out to distributors,” he said. “Now, we’re here.”
When he isn’t working locally or in Boone or Charlotte, Gucwa enjoys playing guitar, bass and fiddle and performing with the Butterbeans.
While he said that he has “had quite a few late nights” preparing for the opening, he is excited to get the store up and running.
“It’s been a lot of work to get things going, but we’re very excited to do what I can to reach out to the community.”
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.