WATCH NOW: Drive-thru chili fundraiser’s return spices up downtown

Morganton was looking for a slam dunk Thursday at its first, and hopefully only, drive-thru ACC chili fundraiser.

The event, typically hosted as a cook-off centered around the Atlantic Coast Conference’s men’s college basketball event, was turned into a drive-thru fundraiser for the Morganton Downtown Development Association.

“I think it’s going great,” said City Manager Sally Sandy. “The turnout has been very positive, very steady, and I think the best thing about it is people are so glad to be talking with others and just out and about.”

A $7 ticket bought a bowl of chili, salad, cornbread, cookie and a drink that was served in a drive-thru set up on King Street near the Community House, which prepared all of the chili.

Sponsors of the event passed out favors and even hosted games, like Farm Bureau’s free throw challenge where participants got to try their luck at tossing a small, foam basketball into a basket for a chance at some downtown bucks.

“We had a great turnout at our first drive-thru chili fundraiser event,” said Abby Nelson, manager of Morganton’s Main Street department. “Thank you everybody that’s come out and gotten their chili, and yeah, just more than I even expected.”

At the end of the event, Nelson said 405 bowls of chili were sold, which is about the same number that would be sold during the typical, sit-down chili cook-off.

