WATCH NOW: Drive-thru chili fundraiser’s return spices up downtown
WATCH NOW: Drive-thru chili fundraiser’s return spices up downtown

031121 ACC Chili drive-thru (1).JPG

Councilman Butch McSwain, right, and City Manager Sally Sandy, middle, take someone's order at Thursday's drive-thru ACC chili fundraiser.

 Chrissy Murphy The News Herald

Morganton was looking for a slam dunk Thursday at its first, and hopefully only, drive-thru ACC chili fundraiser.

The event, typically hosted as a cook-off centered around the Atlantic Coast Conference’s men’s college basketball event, was turned into a drive-thru fundraiser for the Morganton Downtown Development Association.

031121 ACC Chili drive-thru (3).jpg

A $7 ticket for the event bought a bowl of chili, salad, cookie, water and some cornbread (not pictured).

“I think it’s going great,” said City Manager Sally Sandy. “The turnout has been very positive, very steady, and I think the best thing about it is people are so glad to be talking with others and just out and about.”

A $7 ticket bought a bowl of chili, salad, cornbread, cookie and a drink that was served in a drive-thru set up on King Street near the Community House, which prepared all of the chili.

Sponsors of the event passed out favors and even hosted games, like Farm Bureau’s free throw challenge where participants got to try their luck at tossing a small, foam basketball into a basket for a chance at some downtown bucks.

031121 ACC Chili drive-thru (2).JPG

A woman tries for a free throw while she waits for her food at the ACC chili drive-thru fundraiser Thursday on King Street in Morganton.

“We had a great turnout at our first drive-thru chili fundraiser event,” said Abby Nelson, manager of Morganton’s Main Street department. “Thank you everybody that’s come out and gotten their chili, and yeah, just more than I even expected.”

At the end of the event, Nelson said 405 bowls of chili were sold, which is about the same number that would be sold during the typical, sit-down chili cook-off.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

