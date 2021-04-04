 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Early morning blaze at storage facility destroys building in Morganton
WATCH NOW: Early morning blaze at storage facility destroys building in Morganton

Firefighters and public safety officials spent early Easter morning battling a blaze at a storage facility off East Union Street.

A building at the back of A to Z Storage on East Union Street, which sits between New Day Christian Church and Medicine Man Veterinary Hospital, caught fire before 4 a.m., said Capt. Keith Bowman with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

No one was injured in the fire, he said.

One building was involved in the fire, which destroyed multiple storage buildings, said Maj. Ryan Lander. He said he believed the building would be a total loss.

The majority of MDPS officers were at the fire Sunday morning, Lander said.

Units still were on scene around 9:30 a.m. Sunday checking for hotspots, Bowman said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fighting fires like this is a long process partly because of the large variety of things kept in storage facilities. Things like furniture and equipment with oil and gasoline can continue to fuel the fire.

East Union Street was closed for some time Sunday morning between Tennessee Street and Valdese Avenue, but officers appeared to be removing barricades before 9 a.m.

More information will be published as it becomes available.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.

