WATCH NOW: East Burke football holds donation drive for rival team’s player

“The biggest need is now, of course, the things that you need on a daily basis,” Laura said. “Clothing and toiletries. Shoes, definitely need shoes. As far as household items, we don’t really have a location that we can store things right now … gift cards are wonderful, grocery gift cards so that we can still continue to get food because we did lose everything as far as wallets and stuff in the fire.”

Minor spoke highly of his former player and his family.

“He is a great young man,” Minor said. “His last name is Sweet, and they really do have a sweet family. There’s no pun intended on that. They’re just goodhearted people. … They made an impact on us just as much as we hope we made an impact on them.

“I think when you kind of cut ties and go separate ways, you still keep those relationships, because at the end of the day, that’s really what coaching’s about. It’s about building relationships with the players so when things like this happen you’re honored to give back to them, and it’s an opportunity for us to be a blessing.”

He wanted people to show empathy toward the Sweet family.