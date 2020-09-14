WATCH NOW: Emergency responders line interstate to pay tribute to slain deputy

“I didn’t know him personally but I have two friends who are deputies there,” Hensley said, holding a smaller American flag on a pole. “Come to show my support for them. I think that’s the best we can do, especially given the troubles that’s going on today in the world of emergency services. [They] have got it rough. Nobody deserves that.”

Hensley brought his two daughters, Carlea and Addison Hensley.

“We’re really upset about the person who passed away and we feel really bad,” Addison said. “We feel bad for his family and everyone who liked him. Now we’re here and wishing him good luck to heaven.”

Hendrix’s life may have come to an end, but he continues to help others. The Hendersonville Times-News reported that Hendrix was an organ donor.

“Even in passing Ryan continues to exemplify a servant’s heart,” the newspaper quoted a release from HCSO.

Hendrix’s funeral is set for Friday at Mud Creek Baptist Church, according to the HCSO Facebook page. He will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. with a funeral to follow at 2 p.m. After the funeral service, Hendrix will be carried to Forest Lawn Cemetery for interment.

Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer

