WATCH NOW: Emergency vehicles bring Santa Claus through Burke for Christmas parade

It started to feel more like Christmas early Tuesday afternoon when fire trucks and police cars made their way through parts of Burke County in a COVID-19 style parade.

The parade featured personnel from multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies, and even had a special guest appearance from Santa Claus and Sparky the fire dog.

Instead of having people congregate on one street, the parade traveled through back roads and parts of U.S. 70 to allow people to social distance but still get in the Christmas spirit.

It was a bright spot for many, including the firefighters.

“I think it’s great, personally,” said Lt. Michael Bondurant with Triple Community Fire Department. “These are the people we serve, you know? These are our customers, per say. It’s no different than the guy working at McDonalds. These are our customers, and to me, this is giving good customer service.”

Bondurant said it’s been tough, working through the pandemic.

“It has been very, very challenging times,” he said. “A lot of us, including myself, work at other places full time whether it be a fire department or EMS.”

But good support systems have made it easier.