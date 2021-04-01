WATCH NOW: EMT program students help give COVID shots at FHS

Several Burke County Public Schools Career and College Promise students participating in the Emergency Medical Technician program recently were able to be a part of history and help to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the community at Freedom High School.

The vaccine clinic is organized by Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge in Morganton.

George Mackay, Jayden Pedraza, Ryan Mooney, Justin Taylor and Garret Hensley all are BCPS high school students participating in CCP classes at Western Piedmont Community College. This is a dual-enrollment program where students are able to take college classes while still in high school. In the EMT program, students learn about all basic first-aid procedures, advanced airways, spinal mobilization and more.

“Because of the vaccine clinics, I came over and spoke with the hospital personnel to see if they would entertain the notion for our students to come and assist with the vaccines, and they agreed,” said Terry Houston, director of the Occupational Extension at WPCC.

Houston said that under the supervision of their instructors, the students were able to collectively administer dozens of shots at the local vaccine clinic.