WATCH NOW: Families enjoy snow-filled day around Morganton

“I’m scared to go down that (steeper hill,)” she said. “She went down like halfway through (the less steep hill) and I was like, ‘She’s going to break her neck!’

The Webbs took advantage of the prime packing snow to build themselves a little snowman companion too.

“We thought that’d be cool to see (the snowman) sitting there on the side of the road waving at people,” Jason said.

And while students had to work from home Friday, it seemed many managed to squeeze in some snow day fun.

Geoffrey Savage and his kids made their way to the hill at NCSD for the first time ever Friday after the kids finished their virtual schoolwork for the day.

“We saw some people this morning,” Savage said. “I saw some people doing it this morning and I figured what the heck, you know? We’ve got some tubes, might as well come down. We go down the river in the tubes in the summer and figured hey, an all year round kind of thing, you know?”

Making memories on days like Friday is what having a family is all about, he said.