WATCH NOW: Families enjoy snow-filled day around Morganton

A blanket of snow covered much of Burke County on Friday, with flakes falling for most of the day making for the perfect snowman, sledding and snowball fight weather.
Haven Webb, 6, was one of those people. She and her family made their way to the hill at the North Carolina School for the Deaf to enjoy some sledding and snowman building. Webb, like many across the county, had a pretty short to-do list Friday.
“Play in the snow,” Webb said.
Haven and her mom, Tara; dad, Jason; and brother, Jordan, make a yearly tradition out of sledding at NCSD.
“We try to come every year, but we never made it last year,” Tara said. “We’ve been here about four or five times the past six years. It only snows like once in a blue moon here – once a year we’ll get it. We had fun.”
It was nice for the Webb family -- Tara and Jason, and their two children, Jordan and Haven – to be able to get outside for a little while.
“People don’t get out as much as they used to,” Tara said. “It’s cool that they feel like getting up and doing some outside stuff, instead of being locked in the house on the phone.”
Still, Tara admitted it is a little bit nerve-wracking watching Haven going down the hill.
“I’m scared to go down that (steeper hill,)” she said. “She went down like halfway through (the less steep hill) and I was like, ‘She’s going to break her neck!’
The Webbs took advantage of the prime packing snow to build themselves a little snowman companion too.
“We thought that’d be cool to see (the snowman) sitting there on the side of the road waving at people,” Jason said.
And while students had to work from home Friday, it seemed many managed to squeeze in some snow day fun.
Geoffrey Savage and his kids made their way to the hill at NCSD for the first time ever Friday after the kids finished their virtual schoolwork for the day.
“We saw some people this morning,” Savage said. “I saw some people doing it this morning and I figured what the heck, you know? We’ve got some tubes, might as well come down. We go down the river in the tubes in the summer and figured hey, an all year round kind of thing, you know?”
Making memories on days like Friday is what having a family is all about, he said.
“It’s awesome, man,” Savage said. “Just seeing them have fun … the joy of the kids, man. That’s what it’s all about. We were waiting for them to get their schooling done to come out here and they finally got done.”
His kids enjoyed tubing down the hill, building snowmen and having snowball fights.
His daughter, 5-year-old Spencer, especially enjoyed the snowball fights.
“I like hitting my dad with snowballs,” she said, scooping up a snowball to throw at her dad.
It’s a spot they’ll be revisiting, Savage said.
“It’s a nice, steep hill, there’s no obstacles in your way, no risk of hitting anything,” Savage said. “It’s a pretty gnarly little spot.”