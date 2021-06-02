WATCH NOW: Feeding continues over the summer for BCPS students

Burke County Public Schools and Chartwells K12 will offer free breakfast and lunch this summer with a new style of weekly meal kit bundles.
These meal kits will include fresh ingredients for a delicious, healthy lunch to be cooked at home every day. Each week, the meal kit will revolve around one of four themes: “American Classics” and “Taste of Italy” and “South of the Border Chicken” and “South of the Border Beef.”
These themes include meals like beef enchiladas, beef-a-roni, homemade fries and zucchini boats.
Recipes in each bundle will walk students step by step through preparation of each meal. There also will be videos from Nick Bobotas, assistant director of dining services, to help demonstrate some of the recipes.
School meals
From June 7 to July 23, public school students attending Summer Learning Camp will be fed breakfast and lunch at school in the cafeteria. Students can sign up at school to receive three-day meal kits that follow the same themes and recipes. Covering Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the three-day meal kits also will include fresh ingredients that will be prepared into meals for lunch. Recipes will be included in each bundle.
Students who aren’t in Summer Learning Camp will pick up meal kits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heritage Middle School or Mountain View Elementary School.
No meals will be given from July 3-4 and July 10-11 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Since Summer Learning Camp is closed July 5-9, students will take home 12 meals on July 1. These meals cover breakfast and lunch for the weekdays of July 2-9.
Students not attending Summer Learning Camp pick up 16 meals on June 30. These meals cover breakfast and lunch for the weekdays of June 30 through July 9.
Later service
After July 26, Heritage Middle School and Mountain View Elementary School will offer meals from the cafeteria Monday through Thursday. Meal kits are available to take home for weekends.
The BCPS Food Truck also will go out on Wednesdays to sites across Morganton. The sites are Hillcrest Elementary School, the PPG Paint Store and Walker Road Baptist Church. These dates are July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11.
For students not in Summer Learning Camp who want to pick up meal kit bundles, a signup form is available on the the school system's website homepage under the icon “Summer Meals Request.” For any questions, call the system's child nutrition office at 828-439-4320.
“We’re so glad we have the opportunity to feed more students this summer and in a new, fun way,” said Daniel Wall, the system's director of child nutrition. “These meal kits will let students enjoy fresh and nutritious meals every day this summer. We’re also giving students an opportunity to learn how to use food to cook delicious meals.”
Interim school Superintendent Mike Swan added: “The child nutrition staff in all of our cafeterias went above and beyond to make sure students were fed whether we were in school this past year or learning remotely and that will not change over the summer. We’re so thankful for all of the hard work that is going into keeping students fueled and ready to learn, play and have fun this summer.”