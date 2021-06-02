WATCH NOW: Feeding continues over the summer for BCPS students

No meals will be given from July 3-4 and July 10-11 in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Since Summer Learning Camp is closed July 5-9, students will take home 12 meals on July 1. These meals cover breakfast and lunch for the weekdays of July 2-9.

Students not attending Summer Learning Camp pick up 16 meals on June 30. These meals cover breakfast and lunch for the weekdays of June 30 through July 9.

Later service

After July 26, Heritage Middle School and Mountain View Elementary School will offer meals from the cafeteria Monday through Thursday. Meal kits are available to take home for weekends.

The BCPS Food Truck also will go out on Wednesdays to sites across Morganton. The sites are Hillcrest Elementary School, the PPG Paint Store and Walker Road Baptist Church. These dates are July 28, Aug. 4 and Aug. 11.

For students not in Summer Learning Camp who want to pick up meal kit bundles, a signup form is available on the the school system's website homepage under the icon “Summer Meals Request.” For any questions, call the system's child nutrition office at 828-439-4320.