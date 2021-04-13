WATCH NOW: Fire burning on Hildebran Mountain; containment efforts to continue Wednesday

A fire reported early Tuesday morning in the George Hildebran area of Burke County continued to burn into the evening, and firefighters expect to return Wednesday to try and contain the blaze.
George Hildebran Fire Rescue was dispatched, along with the North Carolina Forest Service, to a fire on Hildebran Mountain around 1:15 a.m., said George Hildebran Fire Chief Bobby Craig.
Firefighters and N.C. Forest Service crews spent the early morning hours investigating ways to access the fire, he said.
Helicopter drops and firefighters on the ground battled the flames throughout the day Tuesday, Craig said. Since the fire isn’t close to any homes, he said crews will return Wednesday morning to continue firefighting efforts.
