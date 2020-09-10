WATCH NOW: Fire destroys mobile home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The News Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RHODHISS — A fire destroyed a mobile home and sent at least one firefighter to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The fire, which happened at a mobile home at the end of Catawba Avenue in Rhodhiss, was called in around 3:12 p.m., with firefighters arriving on scene around 3:15 p.m., said Drowning Creek Fire Public Information Office Melissa Stevenson.

No one was in the home and it was considered vacant at the time of the fire, Stevenson said. A firefighter was taken to a hospital to be checked out after having some chest pains working at the fire.

The man who owned the home had been burning something behind it, but he said he had put a fire line around the fire to prevent it from jumping and put it out before he left the property, Stevenson said. While he was gone, he got a call that the home was on fire.

Fire Marshal Mike Willis, who investigated the fire, said the cause was undetermined.

Stevenson wanted to remind anyone considering burning anything at their home to make sure they are at least 100 feet away from their home or any wooded area, and to keep a water hose with them at all times.