WATCH NOW: Foothills Action Network weekly weather forecast (Feb. 15)
WATCH NOW: Foothills Action Network weekly weather forecast (Feb. 15)

Foothills Action Network

Weather forecaster Dan Crawley from Foothills Action Network breaks down this week’s weather outlook in a video for The News Herald readers.

Look for FAN’s forecast each week on morganton.com and be sure to check out Foothills Action Network on Facebook at facebook.com/FoothillsActionNetworkBurke and online at foothillsweather.net for a full forecast.

