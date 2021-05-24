 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Foothills Action Network weekly weather forecast (May 24)
0 comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Foothills Action Network weekly weather forecast (May 24)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Foothills Action Network

Weather forecaster Dan Crawley from Foothills Action Network breaks down this week’s weather outlook in a video for The News Herald readers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Weather forecaster Dan Crawley from Foothills Action Network breaks down this week’s weather outlook in a video for The News Herald readers.

Look for FAN’s forecast each week on morganton.com and be sure to check out Foothills Action Network on Facebook at facebook.com/FoothillsActionNetworkBurke and online at foothillsweather.net for a full forecast.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Aviation museum to get World War II Wildcat
Local News

Aviation museum to get World War II Wildcat

  • Updated

The Hickory Aviation Museum has announced that it will be receiving an FM2 Wildcat “on loan” from the Museum of Naval Aviation in Pensacola, Florida.

The museum is in the process of raising money to bring the airplane to the Burke County airport. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert