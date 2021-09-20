 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Foothills Action Network weekly weather forecast (Sept. 20)
WATCH NOW: Foothills Action Network weekly weather forecast (Sept. 20)

Foothills Action Network

Weather forecaster Dan Crawley from Foothills Action Network breaks down this week’s weather outlook in a video for The News Herald readers.

Look for FAN’s forecast each week on morganton.com and be sure to check out Foothills Action Network on Facebook at facebook.com/FoothillsActionNetworkBurke and online at foothillsweather.net for a full forecast.

