 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Foothills Action Network weekly weather forecast (Sept. 6)
0 comments
featured

WATCH NOW: Foothills Action Network weekly weather forecast (Sept. 6)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Foothills Action Network

Weather forecaster Dan Crawley from Foothills Action Network breaks down this week’s weather outlook in a video for The News Herald readers.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Weather forecaster Dan Crawley from Foothills Action Network breaks down this week’s weather outlook in a video for The News Herald readers.

Look for FAN’s forecast each week on morganton.com and be sure to check out Foothills Action Network on Facebook at facebook.com/FoothillsActionNetworkBurke and online at foothillsweather.net for a full forecast.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert