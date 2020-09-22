WATCH NOW: Group brings Black Lives Matter billboard to Burke County

Lipsey said he feels a sense of pride and empowerment when he thinks about the fact that so many people will see the billboard he and the group brought to fruition.

Earlier this month, The News Herald reported that the Confederate flags flying along I-40 on opposite ends of the county were replaced with U.S. and Christian flags. Now, one of the flags flies less than a mile away from the Black Lives Matter billboard.

Two months before the change, the group in charge of the flags, Sons of Confederate Veterans, had replaced the Confederate flags with even larger ones.

June protest

There is an even more extensive recent history that puts Confederate flag advocates at odds with Black Lives Matter advocates, both locally and nationally.

On June 27 in downtown Morganton, a group of protesters descended upon the courthouse square to protect the Statue of the Confederate, which they mistakenly believed was in danger of being torn down.