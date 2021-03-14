WATCH NOW: Health Department helps vaccinate the homebound against COVID-19

It also offers health care workers a chance to see directly what their impact is on the public.

“I think that’s what part of health care is,” said Bunch. “Yeah, you get into it because you want to help people, but when you actually feel it and you see it, it’s just the opportunity to do that is so different.”

The home visits the health department is making, like the one to Lambert’s home Thursday, take things back to basics in a way, Bunch said.

“I think it’s essential,” Bunch said. “It warms my heart and gives me hope, and gets back to what public health is really about. Years ago, if you talk to anybody who’s in public health or in public health long enough, they did a lot of home visits for newborn weight checks, for people who needed their blood pressure checked simply because they could not get out of the house for whatever social reason or medical reason. This is kind of getting back to the basics and the mission of public health.”

Home visits will be continuing, and residents are welcome to call the health department at 828-764-9150 if they are homebound and want to find out if they are eligible for a home visit.

“I have a list of 30 right now that I will be going out in the next few weeks to do,” Charlet said.