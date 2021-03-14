WATCH NOW: Health Department helps vaccinate the homebound against COVID-19

DREXEL — The Burke County Health Department is hoping to bridge the vaccine gap one homebound patient at a time.
When public health nurses walked into John Lambert’s home to give him his second dose of the vaccine Thursday, he called them his angels.
Lambert, who is homebound due to health issues, wasn’t the only one who enjoyed the visit.
“I think it is pretty important, not just for the person who is receiving it, for us as individuals who’s been fighting this fight for over a year now,” said Jackie Bunch, a public health nurse II at the Burke County Health Department. “It gives us hope, it gives us joy, and it’s an essential service of public health. Primary prevention, vaccines, public health’s been doing vaccines for 100 years or more, and its essential to the community, not just the individual.”
Getting to interact with patients gives a little boost to health care workers.
“It makes the long days of doing this a little bit brighter,” said Marlena Charlet, program assistant and outreach coordinator for vaccinating group homes, facilities and the homebound. “There are some 13-hour days, some eight-hour days, some 10-hour days … when you go out to a homebound person that can’t get to a mass vaccination clinic, their thank you is a little bit more.”
It also offers health care workers a chance to see directly what their impact is on the public.
“I think that’s what part of health care is,” said Bunch. “Yeah, you get into it because you want to help people, but when you actually feel it and you see it, it’s just the opportunity to do that is so different.”
The home visits the health department is making, like the one to Lambert’s home Thursday, take things back to basics in a way, Bunch said.
“I think it’s essential,” Bunch said. “It warms my heart and gives me hope, and gets back to what public health is really about. Years ago, if you talk to anybody who’s in public health or in public health long enough, they did a lot of home visits for newborn weight checks, for people who needed their blood pressure checked simply because they could not get out of the house for whatever social reason or medical reason. This is kind of getting back to the basics and the mission of public health.”
Home visits will be continuing, and residents are welcome to call the health department at 828-764-9150 if they are homebound and want to find out if they are eligible for a home visit.
“I have a list of 30 right now that I will be going out in the next few weeks to do,” Charlet said.
The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, a one-and-done shot compared to the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, will make it easier for vaccinating the homebound because repeat visits won’t be necessary, Bunch said. She encouraged anyone who can to get the vaccine.
“It truly is important,” she said. “Everybody’s got their own take on whether they want it. Was it developed too early, too soon, without enough science, and I think simply the science has proven itself, and the more and more people are seeing that it’s working and protecting them, the CDC has changed their guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated for quarantine and isolation and masks and gatherings, so the science has to be right.”
Anyone who thinks they are eligible for the vaccine and can get themselves to a clinic is welcome to call the Community Vaccine Call Center at 828-358-4454, which is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vaccine appointments also can be made at www.chsbr.org/vaccine.
The call center is a partnership between Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, the health department, Burke County Public Schools and Burke County Emergency Management.
Those who aren’t sure what vaccination group they’re in can visit https://findmygroup.nc.gov/.
Larger, frontline essential businesses can contact Emily Poteet at the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9219 to help set up a vaccine clinic.
For questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Health Department at 828-764-9150.
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.