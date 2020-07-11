WATCH NOW: High Rise implosion shakes Burke

She worked there for 15 years, leaving the job when she had children to stay at home with them.

"I was determined, when they told me they were going to tear it down, I told Debbie (my daughter) if they've got a place where I can sit ... I want to go," Epley said. "They brought me this morning ... and I enjoyed it."

The building came down to make room for a new National Guard training center that will be built on the site.

National Guard Lt. Col. Kent Caldwell told reporters that the readiness center coming to Morganton will be one of eight across the state.

"This readiness center will house equipment and soldiers from four different units that will come here and train for state active duty and their federal mission to support ... the state of North Carolina," Caldwell said.

The readiness center received $23.33 million from the Connect NC bond for the readiness center, according to a previous News Herald article.

"This allows us basically to be well-trained and prepared to respond to any state active duty event that North Carolina needs, emergency management needs the National Guard's assistance in," Caldwell said.