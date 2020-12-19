WATCH NOW: Hospital staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

It’s been about 270 days since COVID-19 first arrived in Burke County.
The virus had affected 5,386 people in the county by 7:40 p.m. Friday, and had claimed 75 lives in Burke.
But Thursday afternoon, what one doctor hoped would be the “beginning of the end” finally arrived: The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered to frontline workers at Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton.
Registered Nurse Aislin Mosteller was the first person to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Burke County on Thursday afternoon, and she said she was excited to be part of the historic moment.
“It was very exciting,” Mosteller said. “It’s history. It’s amazing. I’m so glad we were able to get it, and I was the first one.”
The hospital received 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine late Thursday morning, with many employees receiving it by 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The vaccine arrived after Burke County saw more than 400 cases added to its total in the last week.
“Our staff is tired,” said Kathy Bailey, President and CEO of CHSBR, in a press release from the hospital. “We’ve had an after-Thanksgiving surge and now it’s Christmas. I am so proud of our teammates for dealing with grief and exhaustion with grace and resiliency.”
Dr. Golnosh Sharafsaleh, the program director of the geriatric fellowship at CHSBR-Morganton, has worked first hand with some of Burke County’s most vulnerable COVID-19 patients.
“Even though [older people] are only 16% of the population, they are 80% of the COVID-19 cases in the country,” Sharafsaleh said. “They are the patients that are dying. Even if they don’t have COVID-19, they’ve been isolated in nursing facilities, in their homes. So this could be the beginning of the end for them, right? We can now maybe venture out more in a few months and they won’t have to deal with this anymore.”
Some have expressed hesitancy toward the vaccine, saying that they feel it was rushed, or that there weren’t enough studies done on it.
Sharafsaleh, who also serves as the chairperson of research for graduate medical education, said she has looked at the trials Pfizer performed on its vaccine.
“I was really impressed with the way they combined the phases of the trials and actually the number of participants that they had,” Sharafsaleh said. “They were very efficient, and I would say that it was pretty comparable to just the flu vaccine. So when I was getting the vaccine, I felt that it was safe.”
Mosteller agreed.
“I understand your hesitation,” Mosteller said. “It can be scary. It’s something new. But think about where we would be today if we didn’t have vaccinations.”
The pandemic has been trying on everyone. Sharafsaleh spoke about the first patient she had die from COVID-19, who was one of her personal patients that she had known prior to their COVID-19 diagnosis.
“At that time, family couldn’t come in, so I was on a Zoom meeting with family and they were saying goodbye to their loved one,” she said, choking back tears. “I just remember crying because we couldn’t do anything for that person, you know? I think it’s been hard.”
COVID-19 patients and their families aren’t the only ones who suffer the consequences of the pandemic. Sharafsaleh spoke about the difficulties other patients are experiencing because of it.
“Think about the possible preventative cancer screenings, like colonoscopies or surgical procedures that are more elective, all of those things have been put on hold,” she said. “So our patients have, essentially, some of them may have had an abnormal mammogram and needed follow-ups so now they may have breast cancer and they haven’t had it treated, and that could mean that their mortality risk is higher.”
Other patients might have foregone medical treatment for emergencies in fear that they would contract COVID-19 at the hospital or their doctor’s office.
“We’ve also had people who may have needed … to have a checkup because of a heart attack,” Sharafsaleh said. “I even had this happen to one of my patients, and I urged her to go to the emergency room, and they were afraid. They didn’t go … and so you suffer consequences because you’re not getting those preventative services or the acute treatments that you need because we’re so tied up taking care of COVID-19 patients.”
The pandemic has been even harder on the nurses, Sharafsaleh said, because they’re working with the patients every day, while she’s working with them mostly in consultation.
“I’m hoping that things will be a lot easier for them,” she said.
Mosteller said it’s hard to see day in and day out what COVID-19 puts patients through.
“It’s very sad,” Mosteller said. “These patients, a lot of them, we have for weeks at a time. Some of them two or three weeks, and they’re isolated. They don’t have any family [visiting them]. They can’t have any visitation on the COVID unit, so it’s just us, and we’re limited on how long we can spend with them, and it’s just heartbreaking. The isolation and the devastation, and watching them get sicker and sicker, usually, day after day.”
Neither Sharafsaleh, who graduated medical school in 2007, or Mosteller, who has been a nurse for about six years and has worked in the intensive care unit for about four years, have seen anything like this.
“When I was in medical school, we were learning about pandemics and I had a conversation with a friend, and I remembered this once we were experiencing a pandemic, and I remembered telling my friend, ‘we will never have anything like this, like the Spanish flu, because we’re so advanced,’” Sharafsaleh said. “Then, you know, fast forward 10 years after medical school and we were in a pandemic, and I thought, ‘wow, what were we talking about? We still have a long way to go before being safe from anything like this.’”
She hoped residents would feel safe getting the vaccine, and encouraged them to do so to help lookout for each other.
“I just wish people were not afraid to get this vaccine,” Sharafsaleh said. “I know it was sort of brought to market and everything was ready a lot quicker than most vaccines, but the technology has been around for years … Pfizer’s only recommendation was if you’ve had an anaphylactic reaction or if you have anaphylactic type reactions to other medications, then avoid the vaccine. Otherwise, it should be pretty safe. So if those … indications aren’t present, then I would recommend to get the vaccine.”
A handful of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge teammates were the first in Burke County…
Chrissy Murphy is a staff writer and can be reached at cmurphy@morganton.com or at 828-432-8941. Follow @cmurphyMNH on Twitter.
