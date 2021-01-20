WATCH NOW: Linemen hailed as heroes after saving family from burning home

DREXEL — A family of four — and their dog — are thankful to be alive after two linemen with the town of Drexel woke them Wednesday morning when their house was burning down.

“We were just asleep,” said Amber Matthews, one of the residents of the home off North Main Street in Drexel. “Everything was up in the attic so we didn’t notice it was on fire. We all we woke up to a banging on the door, ‘get out, get out, your house is on fire.’”

She said she got up, grabbed her kids and ran outside.

“It’s amazing that someone was able to see that and they could wake us up before anything serious happened,” Matthews said. “We’re all okay, we’re safe and we’re thankful someone was able to stop, call 911 and help us out.”

And while Linemen Johnny Rowe and Cory Carpenter might not call themselves angels, Matthews expressed a great deal of gratitude for them.

“Thank you for keeping your eyes open and watching out for someone else,” she said. “It’s hard. In times like these, you’re not always focused on everything around you, but they were. They were, and my family is safe, my kids are safe and they are healthy, and that’s all that matters.”