WATCH NOW: Local animal shelter director talks about transition process

Settlemyre and her team are focusing more on talking with the owner to find out what affected the decisions to surrender the pets.

“(We want to) find out exactly what’s going on with the pet that they have to rehome it,” she said. “We try to work with them on that — advise them on spaying and neutering, to see if that’s going to help if it’s an unwanted behavior. We may refer them to some fencing companies that may be able to offer them a little bit of a discount, and things to help find them a solution to keep their pet in their home.”

Settlemyre said she and her team’s goals are to find solutions for the owners to find practical ways to be able to keep their pets.

“That’s a goal of ours,” she said. “We don’t want to have to take people’s pets. People don’t want to have to turn their pets in. Even if they just absolutely cannot keep their pets, we always explain to them that, ‘Hey, you know your pet better than we would, and they’re going to have a really hard time being in the shelter.’ We offer them rehoming resources so they can rehome the pets on their own.”