WATCH NOW: Local animal shelter director talks about transition process

While the Burke County Animal Services Center recently has undergone some renovations, its physical appearance is not the only aspect of the center in the midst of a transformation.
Since the shelter switched over to the control of the county manager from the sheriff in 2019, the way Animal Services’ conducts its operations has changed drastically, too.
The shelter’s declining kill rates and its increased percentages of adoptions, rescues and returns to owners are the manifestations of the hard work and differing approach that the new team has taken.
In 2019, the center transferred from under the direction of the sheriff to the county manager’s office. Until a few months ago, the Sheriff’s Office still maintained oversight of animal control.
However, in September 2020, the Burke County Animal Services Center assumed management of animal control, too.
Kaitlin Settlemyre is the director of Burke County Animal Services Center.
“When we came in here (in July 2019,) the Sheriff’s Office was still doing animal control,” Settlemyre said. “It just wasn’t meshing really well; they had some kind of ‘old-school’ beliefs. We’re turning a new page, focusing on education and owner retention programs.”
According to Settlemyre, this change of the guard has resulted in a new philosophy and approach that caters more to the animals’ and owners’ needs.
“Old-school animal control people referred to the shelter as ‘the pound,’” Settlemyre said. “Old-school animal control people would go out and pick up animals based off of just a complaint. So if someone said, ‘This cat is digging in my garbage,’ instead of finding a solution and getting that cat out of the garbage and seeing if that cat belonged to somebody, they would just pick the cat up and bring it in to the shelter.
“Now, our new animal control, in that same situation they would go out and find a tie-down for those people’s garbage. (Animal control) would reach out to local neighbors to see if the cat belonged to anybody before they bring them in.”
Settlemyre said these situations where the animal control team is able to find the owner are called “field returns.” She estimated that roughly 50% of the calls Animal Control officers respond to result in field returns.
“That’s a huge reduction in the animals that have to come in here (to the shelter,)” she said. “That’s kind of one of the big changes.”
Other solutions
Another one of the changes in approach is in the team’s protocol when an owner calls them about surrendering their pet. In the past, animal control employees would go out and retrieve the animals and bring them back to the shelter.
Settlemyre and her team are focusing more on talking with the owner to find out what affected the decisions to surrender the pets.
“(We want to) find out exactly what’s going on with the pet that they have to rehome it,” she said. “We try to work with them on that — advise them on spaying and neutering, to see if that’s going to help if it’s an unwanted behavior. We may refer them to some fencing companies that may be able to offer them a little bit of a discount, and things to help find them a solution to keep their pet in their home.”
Settlemyre said she and her team’s goals are to find solutions for the owners to find practical ways to be able to keep their pets.
“That’s a goal of ours,” she said. “We don’t want to have to take people’s pets. People don’t want to have to turn their pets in. Even if they just absolutely cannot keep their pets, we always explain to them that, ‘Hey, you know your pet better than we would, and they’re going to have a really hard time being in the shelter.’ We offer them rehoming resources so they can rehome the pets on their own.”
The cost to spay or neuter a community cat is $35. The shelter works with Fido Fixers, a mobile clinic that spays and neuters, gives out a rabies vaccine, and tips the cat’s ear to mark that it has been spayed or neutered.
There are many ways for community members interested in helping the center to give back.
“We’re always looking for volunteers to help within the shelter — check out our animals, walk our dogs, and help us care for everybody here at the shelter,” Settlemyre said. “Anytime anybody wants to donate anything as far as food and things like that, that’s always really helpful. We’re also looking for people are just willing to be out in the community for us. If you look at our animal enforcement team and our shelter team, we’re six people to 90,000 people.”
The center’s continued transformation is going to take the help of all those in the community, Settlemyre said.
“The more people we can have that come in and understand our goals and missions, that are willing to educate others out in the community, the bigger impact we’re going to have,” she said.
