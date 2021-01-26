WATCH NOW: Local animal shelter's live release rate increases

“We have a huge problem here with cats in the community,” Settlemyre said. “A lot of people are feeding these cats as their community cats. They’re not owned cats, but people care for them, and they don’t want to see them euthanized. So whenever they’re trapped they get brought into the shelter.

“Normally these cats can’t be handled. So we can’t adopt them out, and it ends in euthanasia for them. Feral cats should not be brought in here. This should be a last resort for any community cat, or any outdoor cat in general that is healthy and thriving outdoors.”

Settlemyre said the best solution is to let these cats live out where they are, and to get them altered (i.e., spayed or neutered.)

“That’s kind of the new direction we’re taking instead of trapping everything and euthanizing it,” she said.

The new direction is helping to save local animals’ lives, as the numbers indicate.

From 2018, the Burke County Animal Services Center’s live release rate for dogs nearly doubled, from 46% to 91%. In the same time, the live release rate for cats went up nearly 500%, from 14% to 64%.

Still, Settlemyre said her goal is to have even less animals enter the shelter in 2021.