WATCH NOW: Local animal shelter's live release rate increases

Prior to 2019, Burke County’s animal shelter’s kill rate was higher than that of surrounding counties’ shelters, as revealed by The News Herald in a series of articles.
In the past few years, though, Burke County Animal Services Center has been able to significantly reduce the number of animals it’s forced to euthanize.
According to the year-end report, 91% of dogs and 64% of cats were either adopted, rescued or returned to their owners.
These statistics are a very encouraging sign for Animal Services Director Kaitlin Settlemyre.
“As far as a live release, that is definitely the biggest number we have in our computer system, which dates back about six years,” Settlemyre said. “I went through and calculated the live release rate for the last three years and it’s up exponentially.”
In 2019, the center’s live release rate for dogs was 78%, and 48% for cats. In 2018, the numbers were even more alarming, as only 14% of cats and 46% of dogs were not euthanized.
“It makes us feel really good to see this on paper,” Settlemyre said. “Every day is kind of struggle in here – some days you feel like you fall short, sometimes you feel like you have great days. So Being able to refer back to (the statistics) on an annual basis and be like, ‘Wow, I really did make a difference’ keeps us going.”
On July 1, 2019, the animal shelter moved under the control of County Manager Bryan Steen’s office. Lindsay Stump, the shelter’s animal services coordinator, and Alicia Grindstaff, the animal services technician, joined Settlemyre in transferring to Burke County after working together at the McDowell County Animal Shelter.
Prior to their hires, the shelter was under the control of the sheriff. The high rate of euthanization and increased outcry from animal advocates spurned the Burke County Board of Commissioners to make other changes, including taking money from the General Fund, Fund Balance to clean, paint and buy office furniture for the shelter, according to a previous News Herald article.
Settlemyre admitted the transition was tough at times, but that she and her team “made it through.”
“We’ve made it through,” she said. “We’re implementing a bunch of programs, and recently we’ve actually taken over Animal Control as of September 2020.
“That’s another big program that we’re working through with the county to hopefully increase education – try to keep these animals in their homes, in the fields, out of the shelter – and really try to turn this community around,” Settlemyre said.
It helps to have so many people who are actively interested in the welfare of the animals and the center, too, Settlemyre said.
“Our foster program, they’re part of our family. We have people who come and transport dogs to the veterinary hospital and to other rescues. We’re all a big family here. We want people to feel welcome when they come in here.”
Beginning in March 2020, the shelter partnered with a transport program called Shelter Dog Transport Alliance, which transports animals from western North Carolina animal shelters to animal shelters in New York.
Settlemyre said the county and other animal advocacy groups have helped to continue to bring increased awareness to the issues facing Burke County’s animals.
“A lot of people are really passionate about TNR (trap, neuter and return,) they’re really passionate about how animals are tethered, and other things like that,” she said. “That’s all stuff that we’re working on with our Animal Advisory Board, so I would encourage people to attend those meetings and give their input.”
The Animal Advisory Board is a seven-person citizen advisory board created by the county commissioners that studies issues relating to the shelter and makes recommendations relating to the welfare of animals in the county, according to the county’s website.
Settlemyre said another thing contributing to the shelter’s euthanization rate is that people are treating feral cats as if they are house cats.
“We have a huge problem here with cats in the community,” Settlemyre said. “A lot of people are feeding these cats as their community cats. They’re not owned cats, but people care for them, and they don’t want to see them euthanized. So whenever they’re trapped they get brought into the shelter.
“Normally these cats can’t be handled. So we can’t adopt them out, and it ends in euthanasia for them. Feral cats should not be brought in here. This should be a last resort for any community cat, or any outdoor cat in general that is healthy and thriving outdoors.”
Settlemyre said the best solution is to let these cats live out where they are, and to get them altered (i.e., spayed or neutered.)
“That’s kind of the new direction we’re taking instead of trapping everything and euthanizing it,” she said.
The new direction is helping to save local animals’ lives, as the numbers indicate.
From 2018, the Burke County Animal Services Center’s live release rate for dogs nearly doubled, from 46% to 91%. In the same time, the live release rate for cats went up nearly 500%, from 14% to 64%.
Still, Settlemyre said her goal is to have even less animals enter the shelter in 2021.
She and her coworkers are settling into a nice groove now, she said.
“It takes a team,” Settlemyre said. “We try to keep a very light atmosphere here. We always welcome people in – we want them to come in and adopt and feel welcome, and be a part of our family."
The Burke County Animal Services Center’s adoption fees are $125 for dogs and $90 for cats.
Burke County Animal Services is located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton. Contact them at 828-438-5465 and view animals up for adoption at www.burkenc.org/2444/Animal-Services.
