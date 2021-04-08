WATCH NOW: Local high school graduations return to traditional format

Burke Middle College will be the first to hold its ceremony, doing so at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton. Three other schools will follow on Wednesday, May 26, at Hallyburton Academy holds its ceremony at 3 p.m. in its gymnasium and East Burke High School and Freedom High School do so at 6 p.m. that evening at their football stadiums. The final two graduations are scheduled for Thursday, May 27, as both Draughn High School and Patton High School host their ceremonies at 6 p.m. in their gymnasiums.

“Last year’s walkthrough graduation ceremonies were special and memorable, but the class of 2020 missed out on experiencing the moment with their fellow graduates,” said Mike Swan, assistant superintendent for BCPS, in the release. “While our high school graduation ceremonies this year will still follow current CDC guidelines and meet state regulations on crowds and social distancing, the class of 2021 and their families will have the opportunity to experience a more traditional graduation as seniors walk across the stage and receive their high school diplomas.”

Each school will release more specific information regarding their graduation ceremonies, BCPS said.

