WATCH NOW: Local kids fix up warm drinks to benefit underserved children

“Normally, what we all do as a family is take the kids to go shop and then fill the shoe boxes,” Brittney said. “But this year, Megan had the idea that it would be a fun project for the kids, that way they can earn the money and then take that money and get the shoeboxes. This way, they could see the whole process of giving.”

Meghan said the kids were very receptive to the idea of giving back to their peers.

“Once we said we were going to do this, (the kids) said, “Oh, we’re going to make money,”” Meghan said. “We told them, 'but we’re going to take the money and we’re going to buy gifts for kids that don’t have gifts.' They didn’t complain, and they were like, 'Yeah let’s do it.' Both of them were up at 6 a.m. this morning ready to go, asking if it was time to go sell.

“They’ve been excited. They’ve already asked when the shopping day is – when they can go and buy the gifts.”

According to Meghan, the group made $645 on the day. She estimates that will amount to roughly 25 to 30 boxes, with shipping costs set at $7 per box.

The kids far outperformed their expectations, and those of their parents, Meghan said.