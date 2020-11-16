WATCH NOW: Local organizations pair up for children's movie night

Though the weather caused school to be held remotely a few days at the beginning of the month, a pair of local organizations teamed up to bring children a night of post-Halloween festivities.
On Nov. 6, Drug-Free Burke and The Outreach Center showed the 2015 animated Disney-Pixar movie “Inside Out” at the center’s new outdoor arts and cultural center, Mary’s Place.
The idea for the movie came from Nick Ellis, youth specialist with Drug-Free Burke. Ellis partnered with the Bianca Moses, the center's director of community relations.
The screening was made available to a socially distanced crowd of students affiliated with the center’s WOW program for low-income children and families. Children in the program, ages 5 to 18, are provided with nutrition classes, exercise programs and tutoring and education in art, music and culture.
Drug-Free Burke is a team effort led by Burke Recovery’s Drug-Free Communities and Kate B. Reynolds Trust community planning staffers, according to a previous News Herald report.
“With ‘Inside Out,’ I think it’s such a great movie because it really goes into coping with emotions and letting you feel those emotions — not just hiding them away or pushing them into a corner," Ellis said. "It expects you to feel sad, it wants you to know what that feels like so you know how to cope with it.
“So that was our message to the kids on the movie, was that it’s OK to feel sad or angry or feel fear, and that those are normal. Everyone has those emotions. Hopefully we can help you guys cope; if you feel sad, mad or angry, you can come talk to us. That’s part of the thing about high risk — we’re open to it, we know what you’re going through. That’s why I thought the movie was a great idea.”
Youth trend
Moses and Ellis said children from lower-income families are typically more prone to developing substance-abuse issues.
“A lot of the youth that we work with can be very high-risk and may be prone to doing some substance abuse as they get older,” Moses said. “So we love to come in at a grass-roots level and work with them when we can really talk to them about preventing that path and making better choices as they go through their years in school.”
Said Ellis: “There definitely is a high-risk factor for poverty kid. They are at higher-risk for substance abuse; the numbers are there. Really reaching out to them was the key because they’re the highest risk. I wanted to let them know, ‘Hey, you can still have a great time.’ I think one of the things that we always miss about growing up is that we had fun before we found alcohol or (drugs.) We knew how to have fun. Having that opportunity with them was really cool.”
Many of the children joined Ellis and Moses in dressing up in costume for the occasion. Moses dressed as the movie character Joy, and Ellis portrayed Anger.
According to both, reaching out and making a positive, impactful difference in children’s lives is as critical now as ever.
“I think especially during this pandemic, kids are really struggling with their emotions, but don’t have an outlet,” Moses said. “They’re home all day; they’re not exposed to or talking to people outside of their family. Sometimes it takes another person to actually tap into those emotions. So we wanted to provide an opportunity for kids to understand that this is a really crazy time, and adults are feeling emotional. (We wanted to) validate those feelings for the kids so that they know, 'I’m OK. It’s OK for me to feel this,' and somehow we can process through those feelings with them.”
Key theme
According to Ellis, the movie’s theme of being in touch with emotions figures prominently among the clients he works with in substance abuse prevention.
“A lot of people try to (suppress emotions) with substances,” he said. “They try to get that joy back, or they don’t want to feel anything," he said. "They talk about escaping reality because they never learned to cope with sadness or anger or fear, and instead they started putting stuff in their bodies to do that.
“I wanted to let the kids know that there are emotions out there that you need to learn to cope with. We’re here to help with that.
“It’s a really great movie, and it really does highlight the fact that you need to know what you’re feeling. You see that in schools, too. You see a lot of elementary schools pushing (emotions) and they assign it a color. So I’m glad that that’s getting pushed out there, too. We wanted to highlight that message, too.”
The two organizations plan to collaborate again in December for a Christmas-themed movie event.
Ellis said Drug-Free Burke’s initiative Trident Taskforce, a youth task force, is looking for help on projects.
“We’re going to task (kids) with projects like web design and try to give them their own (livestreaming) show,” he said. “We’re going to do it project-based, so whenever we have events and we do fun things, we’ll tell them, 'Hey, this is what we’re doing. You guys want to help out on that?' Hopefully we can build a team, and then from there, we’ll build our leadership and leadership trains the next leadership as they go on through high school.”
For information, email Moses at bianca@theoutreachcenter.org or Ellis at bcacdnick@gmail.com. The Trident Task Force’s Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/TridentTaskforce.
Johnny Casey is a staff writer and can be reached at jcasey@morganton.com or 828-432-8907.
