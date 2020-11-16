WATCH NOW: Local organizations pair up for children's movie night

“So that was our message to the kids on the movie, was that it’s OK to feel sad or angry or feel fear, and that those are normal. Everyone has those emotions. Hopefully we can help you guys cope; if you feel sad, mad or angry, you can come talk to us. That’s part of the thing about high risk — we’re open to it, we know what you’re going through. That’s why I thought the movie was a great idea.”

Youth trend

Moses and Ellis said children from lower-income families are typically more prone to developing substance-abuse issues.

“A lot of the youth that we work with can be very high-risk and may be prone to doing some substance abuse as they get older,” Moses said. “So we love to come in at a grass-roots level and work with them when we can really talk to them about preventing that path and making better choices as they go through their years in school.”

