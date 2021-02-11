WATCH NOW: Local photographer featured in statewide publication

“I like to consider myself a photographer first and foremost,” he said. “Camera collecting came as a happy addition to that. Many people that are camera collectors are just that. They’re not photographers.”

Before the pandemic, Payne took a lot of formal family portraits, sometimes having as many as 15 to 20 people in his studio for group sessions. His work also involves formal yearbook photos and sporting events. Lately, he has taken on some other work, he said.

“Right now, I’m in the process of ... scanning a lot of negatives from 40 years ago when I was in high school, and putting them on Facebook,” he said.

He said his two favorite subjects to photograph are people and nature.

Technology’s impact

During the 33 years Payne has worked and lived in the building, technology has had a huge impact on the profession.

“It’s changed people’s perception in how they value photography,” Payne said. “Photography used to be something that some people did on their own; they would make snapshots, and they would drop off rolls of film at the drug store and get them developed. Or you would pay somebody to come and make pictures of your family, friends or event.